  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL analyst claims Russell Wilson’s contract throws wrench into potential Steelers options if Mike Tomlin quits on QB

NFL analyst claims Russell Wilson’s contract throws wrench into potential Steelers options if Mike Tomlin quits on QB

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Jun 05, 2024 15:50 GMT
NFL analyst claims Russell Wilson&rsquo;s contract throws wrench into Steelers options if Mike Tomlin quits on QB
NFL analyst claims Russell Wilson’s contract throws wrench into Steelers options if Mike Tomlin quits on QB

Russell Wilson and Justin Fields' quarterback competition has become one of the major stories and it will be up to Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin to decide who gets the starting nod. While some fans are rooting for one over the other, the question is: what could happen to Wilson if he doesn't win the starting job?

Speaking on Wednesday's edition of "Get Up," NFL analyst Dan Graziano noted that despite the Steelers' quarterback's minute cost to the team, he has a major perk.

"Russell Wilson actually has a no-trade clause in his Steelers contract, which is bizarre at 1.2 million," Graziano said. "I've never seen that before, but it gives him some say in it. Like if they get to the point and Fields is going to be the starter, Russell can say trade me or cut me and then he has some control over where he goes." [00:02:43][35.1] Get Up.
Of course, this would not exactly have the same stakes as Dak Prescott's no-trade clause, with so little money at stake for the Steelers. If the team were to cut ties with the quarterback, they may have only lost out on a mid- or later-round pick that they could have traded him for.

However, it does give Wilson the veto option if the team wants to trade him to a franchise he doesn't want to go to.

Russell Wilson continues pattern of maintaining control over his future

Russell Wilson at Michael Rubin&#039;s 2024 Fanatics Super Bowl Party
Russell Wilson at Michael Rubin's 2024 Fanatics Super Bowl Party

As such, once again, the quarterback remains in complete control of his future. Many believe the quarterback played a major role in the decision to ship him from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. Then, once Denver released Wilson, the quarterback was free to choose between whatever franchises wanted him.

Now, if the quarterback doesn't work out with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he once again will have a massive say in where he ends up.

With another year left in 2025 in which the Denver Broncos are on the hook for tens of millions, Wilson could conceivably go to a new team and have a Steelers-like tryout season all over again.

Of course, all of that remains hypothetical. Currently, many expect the quarterback to lock down the starting role this offseason, giving him at least some of 2024 to prove his worth. Anything beyond that, however, remains uncertain.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Get Up" and H/T Sportskeeda.

