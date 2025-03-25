As Cooper Kupp likely knows, Sean McVay is still one of the youngest coaches in the league. However, despite ranking low on the age chart, he has built up a long list of stars he had to part ways with. Jared Goff, Aqib Talib, Aaron Donald, Todd Gurley and Kupp are just some of them.

Ad

On Tuesday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Mike Florio predicted McVay would have lingering emotions about how things went down with Kupp. However McVay essentially would move on from him again if needed.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I have a feeling in the next 2,3,4, years, he'll have this candid admission during a sit down with Fox prior to a big game of 'he regrets how he handled the final days of Cooper Kupp,'" Florio said ((08:51).

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"The reality is, when they're done with you, they're done with you, and so is there any warm and fuzziness on the way out the door? No, you know why? Because they're done with you."

Ad

Teams may often interact and hype their players as long as they're productive and on the roster. However, once their use is gone, so are they. Occasionally, stars will make a cameo, but for the most part, the door is bolted shut.

Cooper Kupp won't have to wait long for his revenge opportunities against Sean McVay

Cooper Kupp at NFC Divisional Playoffs: LA Rams v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

The Seattle Seahawks saw a complete offensive overhaul this offseason. Geno Smith, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett were out but Cooper Kupp and Sam Darnold were brought in.

Ad

Kupp might have two upcoming dates circled on the calendar next season. As members of the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks and LA Rams play twice per season. Kupp will have not one but two opportunities to make Sean McVay regret allowing him out the door.

However, if both teams make the playoffs with one securing a high seed and the other getting a low seed, the teams could clash for a third time.

Could Cooper Kupp's Seattle Seahawks ruin three Sundays for Sean McVay? Kupp might be hoping as such.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.