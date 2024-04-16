On the "Deep Cut with VicBlends" podcast, former NFL quarterback Tom Brady was asked if he would pick up the phone if a team called him and he said he wouldn't be opposed to it. Brady also said he doesn't know if the NFL would allow him back due to a conflict of interest, given his minority ownership in the Las Vegas Raiders.

This week, during an episode of ProFootballTalk, host Mike Florio thinks it was by design for Brady to say that he would unretire. He thinks Brady is trying to save himself some embarrassment by saying 'if' a team called.

"He doesn't want to get embarrassed if nobody calls because he doesn't want to get embarrassed if he says, I'm un retiring," Florio said.

"Anybody? Anyone? Hello, McFly. Got anyone? So he drops this hint and it's the dance, don't you think? It's the dance? It's the way that the Tom Brady would do the dance. Oh, I wouldn't be opposed to coming back late in the season. I don't know if anybody calls me now. Maybe I'll talk to them."

"My point is this if he goes back to the Patriots, if small F, but if he goes back, wouldn't he try to bring Gronk with him? And isn't this the perfect reintroduction of Gronk to Boston five years after he was there winning a Super Bowl and then retired in 2019. Went to Tampa in 2020," he added.

"I mean, he hasn't played for the Patriots since he he put the Devitt in the trophy five years ago. So I can't help but wonder whether Brady would be willing to go back and whether he'd be able to get Gronk to go back there with."

Tom Brady poked fun at unretiring with a common post on X

Tom Brady has always had a great sense of humor. After his interview with VicBlends was posted, the New England Patriots X page posted a picture of Brady with long hair with the caption, "Just a little off the top???"

Brady then tweeted their tweet by saying:

"50K like and I'll unretire grow it back out."

It seems as if the Patriots watched the interview and liked hearing Brady mention a possible reunion with the Patriots.

Brady will be 47 years old by the start of the season and missed last season due to being retired. If there is one person who can defy Father Time, it is Brady.

Tom Brady is set to make his debut in the Fox booth as a color commentator this fall. Will he ditch those plans to potentially return to the NFL?

