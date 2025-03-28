NFL analyst claims Travis Hunter’s final position depends on how NFL Draft night goes

Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter is arguably one of the most interesting and unique NFL draft prospects in recent times. What makes Hunter so special is his versatility.

Hunter was a two-way starter in college and was an effective one. He was productive as a receiver this past season, catching 92 passes for 1,152 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns. On defense, Hunter had 32 tackles, four interceptions including a pick-six, 11 pass deflections and a forced fumble.

Hunter can play on either side of the ball, but will he play in the NFL? NFL Network's Kyle Brandt thinks it will depend on where Hunter is drafted. He used the example of Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Barry viewing Hunter as a receiver first as Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan views him as a corner-first.

"Travis Hunter from the University of Colorado," Brandt said. "There is his official NFL draft profile lists him as cornerback slash wide receiver, not wide receiver slash cornerback, cornerback first.

"Brown's general manager Andrew Berry, said he views Hunter as a wide receiver first, but they can also make his impact at corner. Titans head coach Brian Callahan said Hunter would probably start a corner, and then you find ways to inject them as the offense is gets more comfortable, completely polar opposites."

Travis Hunter says he wants to play both sides of the ball in the NFL

Travis Hunter during Oklahoma State v Colorado - Source: Getty

Travis Hunter wants to continue being a two-way starter in the NFL. At the NFL Combine, he told reporters that he wants to play on both sides of the ball and is confident in doing so.

"I want to play 100% (on both sides), but it's up to the organization," Hunter said.

Hunter played virtually every snap on offense and defense the last two seasons for the Colorado Buffaloes. As a result of his productive season on both sides of the ball, Hunter won this year's Heisman Trophy.

Viewed as one of the best overall draft prospects, Hunter is expected to be a top-10 or a top-five pick in the draft next month.

Not many NFL players that have played on both sides of the ball, at least effectively, as Hunter did in college. We'll see if he can continue in the pros.

