NFL analyst claims Wes Welker, Julian Edelman could be used as perfect pitch for Stefon Diggs to join Patriots

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Mar 24, 2025 19:13 GMT
Stefon Digs could end up with the Patriots - Source: Getty

The New England Patriots might not be done with free agency. The franchise hosted wide receiver Stefon Diggs on a visit, and while no deal was signed, reports indicate that it was a positive meeting.

Diggs is a free agent in 2025 after a one-year stint with the Houston Texans. The receiver shone with the Minnesota Vikings and the Buffalo Bills throughout the years, and landed in Houston after his relationship with the Bills soured throughout the 2023 season.

He was having a solid year with the Texans in 2024, netting 496 yards and three touchdowns in eight games before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Speaking during Pro Football Talk's show on Monday, analyst Chris Simms highlighted the reasons why he believes that the Patriots would be a great landing spot for Diggs. He also mentioned the return of Josh McDaniels as a positive:

[1:14] We talked about him going to New England. Josh McDaniels is going to go "Hey, you remember Wes Welker? You remember Danny Amendola? All the catches I used to get to Julian Edelman? I'm going to let you do all that type of stuff. You can do all of it, and you're awesome at it, and that's where I think he'd have a real niche within that offense"
youtube-cover
Patriots executive Eliot Wolf explains meeting with Stefon Diggs during free agency

The knee injury suffered in 2024 has limited Stefon Diggs' options during free agency. The wide receiver is still recovering and is expected to miss time during the offseason. As such, Eliot Wolf spoke to Patriots fans on Sunday about the reasons for the meeting, and where things stand as of now:

"Stefon, obviously, a really good player. he was coming off an injury last year, so it was something we wanted to take a look and see where that was at."

No wide receiver had more than 700 receiving yards for New England in the 2024 season, and upgrading the position is a big need. The Patriots are also expected to attack the position in the 2025 NFL draft, further upgrading the weapons to help on Drake Maye's development.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
