"They started bad mouthing him left and right" - NFL analyst insists the Colts pushed Carson Wentz out of Indianapolis

According to NFL analyst John Middlekauff, the Indianapolis Colts shoved quarterback Carson Wentz off the team.

On his 3 and Out podcast, Middlekauff claims the Colts started bad-mouthing the quarterback left and right and that there was zero market for him:

"Well, it was reported today by Mike Sandow, that there was no market for Carson Wentz. There were no teams that wanted him in the league. And part of it was, well of course not. He was run out of town in Philly, given a new lease on life goes to a team where the head coach loves the guy. And then by the end of his tenure, which was very short lived, and obviously his tenure was still going on there but before he was you know, quote unquote, put on the trading block they started bad mouthing him left and right."

Middlekauff also stated that the Philadelphia Eagles invested a lot into the former number two overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, and they ran him out of the building:

“So right away, you that would take away a large percentage of teams, the Eagles who invested a ton of cash and a ton of draft capital into the guy couldn't get him out of the building fast enough. He goes to a really good team. They missed the playoffs and then they can't stand him by the end like that happened. We all saw it. And then for whatever reason, the Washington football team traded two third round picks for the guy. As Mike Sandow said there was no market. And part of the reason with a guy like that he was really expensive.”

The NFL analyst concluded his point by saying the trade is a good example of why certain franchises stay average and below average:

“So, if Carson Wentz is good, they had to invest to third round picks. They didn't need to spend that much. You knew the Colts were getting rid of the guy they couldn't the owner couldn't look at him any longer said get this guy out of my building and then no teams in the league wanted them. So, I just did a bad job. You know, there's reasons average and below average franchises stay low level and this is a good example."

Carson Wentz with the Colts

Former Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz

He threw for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in his lone season with Indianapolis.

This offseason, he was traded to the Washington Commanders to be their new quarterback under center.

We’ll see how the 29-year-old will fare in the nation’s capital when the 2022 season.

