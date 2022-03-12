“There’s levels to legacy” - NFL analyst believes Aaron Rodgers is under more pressure to win Super Bowl than Russell Wilson 

According to ESPN NFL analyst Damien Woody, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is under more significant pressure to win a Super Bowl than new Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

On the ESPN debate show First Take, Woody began by stating that there are levels to one’s legacy, including the Green Bay quarterback’s own:

“Since Matt LaFleur has been the head coach of the Green Bay Packers. Their defense has actually been ranked in the top ten during that whole time period. So we're thinking about Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. They hosted the NFC Championship game in back-to-back years and have been eliminated both times. And we saw this past year Aaron Rodgers not play a good game against the Los Angeles Rams up in Lambeau Field. So when I look at Aaron Rodgers, as great as he is, as talented as his arm talent is? There’s levels to legacy, okay?”

Aaron Rodgers @AaronRodgers12 🏼 #year18 Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I “signed”. I’m very excited to be back Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I “signed”. I’m very excited to be back 💪🏼 #year18❤️

Woody mentioned that the four-time MVP is a first-ballot Hall of Famer, but he needs another Super Bowl. Woody added that he does not want to hear any more excuses from him:

“We know Aaron Rodgers is going to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, I get that. But inside of Canton, you ask anybody, anybody, that's related to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. There are different rooms in Canton. And if Aaron Rodgers wants to be in that elite room with the Tom Brady's or the Peyton Manning's of that sort? He has to get another championship. You signed another blockbuster deal to stay with the Green Bay Packers. I don't want to hear any other excuse from Aaron Rodgers. I don't want to hear anything. It has to be Super Bowl or nothing.”

Lastly, the former New England Patriots and New York Jets offensive lineman stated that Rodgers needs another Lombardi Trophy to improve his legacy:

“It's gonna be Super Bowl or bust with Aaron Rodgers. Because from this point forward, that's all people going to care about as relates to Aaron Rodgers. It’s all about his legacy. He has to get more than one Super Bowl in order to elevate that to the next step where we're talking about maybe putting him in that same room with Tom Brady and that company.”

Comparing Russell Wilson to Aaron Rodgers

Former Seahawks Russell Wilson and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Wilson spent 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks before being shipped to Denver as Rodgers re-signed with the Packers this offseason.

Wilson has played in two Super Bowls, winning Super Bowl XLVIII over Denver and losing Super Bowl XLIX to the Patriots. Rodgers has been to just one, winning Super Bowl XLV over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Zac Stevens @ZacStevensDNVR



📸 via Russell Wilson, Ciara and Mark Rodgers checking in at the Broncos facility right after Russ was traded to Denver.📸 via @FrontlineAM Russell Wilson, Ciara and Mark Rodgers checking in at the Broncos facility right after Russ was traded to Denver.📸 via @FrontlineAM. https://t.co/xvnKQjc4S1

Both Wilson and Rodgers will be looking to add another Lombardi Trophy to their respective careers when the 2022 NFL season gets into gear.

Edited by Piyush Bisht

LIVE POLL Q. Who's under more pressure to win another Super Bowl? Aaron Rodgers Russell Wilson 0 votes so far