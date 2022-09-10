“He’s just like Lamar Jackson” - NFL analyst claims Josh Allen will never be able to become a pocket passer

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills opened their 2022 season with a victory over the Los Angeles Rams. The quarterback threw for 297 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran the ball for 56 yards and a touchdown.

However, one NFL analyst claims that the Bills quarterback will never truly be a pocket passer in the NFL.

On the PFT Live show, analyst Peter King said that being a true pocket passer is not a part of his game:

"So much about that game that's so interesting. But I'll settle on two quick things. One is that you know, Josh Allen picked up precisely where he left off at the end of last season. I mean, he is an absolute force. And, you know, he hinted to me in training camp this year that he wasn't going to be as ready to take off and run. Well, I'm sorry. It's just part of his game."

King compared his game to that of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson:

"He's just like Lamar Jackson. You just can't take that away from him. It is what makes him so incredibly good."

Last season, both Jackson and Allen finished second and third in rushing yards among quarterbacks behind Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles. The comparison between the Bills Pro Bowl quarterback and Jackson also extends beyond last season.

FOX Sports Radio @FoxSportsRadio



🎙️Dan Patrick (



foxsportsradio.iheart.com/content/2022-0… "I’m not big on my quarterback running, but when my quarterback is that big and that fast, he’s so dangerous when he’s able to do that...He’s going to be your leading rusher, and that might be a good thing this year.”🎙️Dan Patrick ( @dpshow "I’m not big on my quarterback running, but when my quarterback is that big and that fast, he’s so dangerous when he’s able to do that...He’s going to be your leading rusher, and that might be a good thing this year.”🎙️Dan Patrick (@dpshow)foxsportsradio.iheart.com/content/2022-0…

Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson in their NFL careers

Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson

Both quarterbacks were drafted in the 2018 NFL draft. Allen went seventh overall while Jackson was the final pick in the first round.

These quarterbacks have shown off their legs since 2018. Since that year, Jackson has had the most on-the-ground action as a quarterback with 3,673 yards. The Buffalo quarterback is second in that stretch with 2,381 yards.

Moreover, Josh Allen has the most rushing touchdowns as a quarterback with 32 while Jackson is second with 21.

ProFootballReference @pfref



32 – Josh Allen

21 – Lamar Jackson

21 – Cam Newton

20 – Kyler Murray



#BUFvsLAR | #BillsMafia Most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback since 2018:32 – Josh Allen21 – Lamar Jackson21 – Cam Newton20 – Kyler Murray Most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback since 2018:32 – Josh Allen21 – Lamar Jackson21 – Cam Newton20 – Kyler Murray#BUFvsLAR | #BillsMafia https://t.co/jIqY5iZCaZ

Both players are looking to lead their respective franchises to the Super Bowl this season. There is a great chance that both could face each other in the playoffs. The Ravens and Bills have faced each other twice since 2018, with Baltimore coming out on top in both matchups.

We'll see how these two young signal-callers fare as they might be atop the list in rushing yards again this season.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit PFT Live and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree that Josh Allen is similar to Lamar Jackson? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat