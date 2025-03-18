Cam Ward and Patrick Mahomes will share the NFL for a time but not forever. Assuming Ward works out well, Mahomes will be retired for potentially a decade by the time Ward hangs it up.

However, for now, the two are likely to battle at some point in the near future. Speaking on Tuesday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Chris Simms suggested it might be like watching two Mahomes clones duking it out (1:16):

"Elite arm... when he wants to step on the gas and throw a laser, he can do that. But not only elite arm in that aspect, he's very Mahomes-ish with all the ability, the different arm angles, he gets the ball out and little quick game screens, RPOs, as quick as you can possibly get it out. ... His decision making is damn good.

"If there's a flaw, maybe he gets bored with the easy completion every now and then looking for something sexier, more explosive, but it's few and far between. He's got a really awesome, natural feel for the game."

Cam Ward threw for 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions in his final college season with the Miami Hurricanes. His 39 touchdowns led his conference. He also led in yards per attempt.

Comparing Patrick Mahomes and Cam Ward's college production

Patrick Mahomes at Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback wasn't always a perennial Super Bowl contestant. Before joining the big leagues, he was a standout quarterback for Texas Tech.

In his three college seasons, he logged 93 total touchdowns and 29 interceptions. Cam Ward, meanwhile, logged 87 touchdowns and 23 interceptions in three years. The production is eerily similar.

However, in terms of passing yards, Ward's numbers were much lower than Mahomes in their final two seasons. Ward threw for roughly 8,000 yards while Mahomes threw for close to 10,000 yards.

The Chiefs quarterback also stuck with the same college for all three years. Ward played just one season with the Miami Hurricanes after two with the Washington State Cougars. This shows Ward's ability to be dynamic in multiple schemes, but raises questions about why he transferred in the first place.

While Ward is similar to Patrick Mahomes in some aspects, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback had the more productive college career.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk," and H/T Sportskeeda.

