  • NFL analyst compares Chiefs to Panthers, pushes stadium renovations to tax-funded mortgages for average joes

NFL analyst compares Chiefs to Panthers, pushes stadium renovations to tax-funded mortgages for average joes

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Jun 24, 2024 17:52 GMT
Tennessee Titans v&nbsp;Carolina Panthers
NFL analyst compares Chiefs, Panthers pushes for stadium renovations to tax-funded mortgages for average joes

The Chiefs and Panthers have both been in the news lately in connection with government-funded stadiums. This offseason, Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs effectively threatened to leave Kansas City if they didn't get funding for a renovated stadium. The Panthers, meanwhile, are holding their hands out for $650 million to be used in renovating Bank of America stadium.

Speaking on Monday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Mike Florio compared the attempts to tax-funded mortgages for average citizens.

youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending
Mike Florio: "[00:12:03] Wouldn't it be nice if we could negotiate with the IRS and the state tax department to get some help? 'I really like to buy a new house, and I'll be paying taxes on the money that I make if I live here. I could move to a new state, but you can help me pay for my house and I'll stay here and I'll keep paying you my taxes,'" he said.
"It's ludicrous when you think of it that way, but that's really what they're doing. [00:12:39]," he added. [36.0] PFT

Of course, there are incentives for certain citizens to move between states in the United States. Some states will offer to pay a certain portion of student loans in exchange for people who move into their state and stay for a certain amount of time. According to Bankrate, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, and Michigan offer student loan help for those who move there.

That said, the requirements apply only in very specific circumstances and are vastly different than what the Chiefs, Carolina Panthers, and other teams have gotten in tax monies.

Mike Florio thinks Panthers “will fail” to secure $650,000,000 in taxpayer money

David Tepper at Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers
David Tepper at Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers

Mike Florio also didn't stop his comments on the matter there. He continued to warn the owner of Bryce Young's Panthers to brace for a disappointing result in asking for money from the people. Here's how he put it [6:36]:

"If you put that on a ballot in Charlotte, it would fail. It would fail overwhelmingly. We saw it just happened in Jackson County, Missouri, in April with one of the most popular teams in all of sports," he said.

Of course, with the measure failing with the Kansas City Chiefs, and if it should fail in Charlotte, it would send a message that the pipeline of public funds is closed. As such, it sets the stage for a potential defense against teams moving or threatening to move for better tax incentives. If they don't work in one place, there's a high probability that they won't work in a new one.

As such, moving might provide a short-term gain but a long-term higher cost than remaining where they are currently. Could Charlotte deliver a defeat to a second NFL owner in a row?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk," and H/T Sportskeeda.

