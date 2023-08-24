NFL analyst compares Josh Jacobs holdout to Terrell Davis holding out from John Elway’s Broncos

Josh Jacobs is holding out for the Las Vegas Raiders, but the news item has been running under the radar disproportionately. At least, that is what Kyle Brandt declared on Good Morning Football.

Speaking on the program, he compared the holdout to being on the same scale as if one of the most lauded backs of the 1990s did the same thing. Here's how he put it:

"Do you [think] that for Jimmy Garoppolo and the Raiders, it'd be nice to have their leading rusher there with Jimmy...? It's an unbelievable thing that the league rushing title winner is not in camp. If this was 25 years ago, and it was a Terrell Davis was not showing up to Broncos camp. It's an every show all show topic."

He also claimed that any hopes the Raiders have don't lie on the arm of Jimmy Garoppolo, but rather on the legs of Josh Jacobs.

How does Josh Jacobs compare to Terrell Davis?

Josh Jacobs at San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders

Terrell Davis played for the Denver Broncos from 1995 until 2001. However, the core of his memorable career came from 1995 until 1998.

In those four seasons, he started with an 1100-yard season. He sequentially continued to break his career record every season until 1998, when he earned a mind-melting 8,000 yards and 21 touchdowns.

However, as soon as he shined brightest for John Elway, he crashed. In 1999, he played in just four games, earning 211 yards and two touchdowns.

In 2000, he played in five games and gained 282 yards and two touchdowns. In 2001, he gained 701 yards in eight games but failed to score a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has been in the league for four seasons. In three of the years, he's rushed for at least 1000 yards in three seasons. In 2022, Josh Jacobs gave his best performance of his career, putting up 1653 yards and 12 touchdowns on 340 carries.

2021 was the worst season of his career in which he earned 872 yards and nine touchdowns. As it stands, if he can avoid falling below that number for the rest of his career and also stick around until around the age of 30, he'll have bragging rights in one respect over the storied running back.

The veteran's career-best season will need to top what he was able to do last season by a decent margin to be able to make an argument for himself being better than the running back. Of course, as it stands, if he can stay relevant for another two seasons, it will be hard to keep the two out of the same conversation.

