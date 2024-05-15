NFL analyst compares Michael Penix Jr. addition choice to “fantasy football stuff”

  • NFL
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Stat Leaders ⚡
  • Standings
  • Schedule
  • Depth Charts
  • Playoff Predictor
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Tom Brady
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL analyst compares Michael Penix Jr. addition choice to “fantasy football stuff”

NFL analyst compares Michael Penix Jr. addition choice to “fantasy football stuff”

By Ian Van Roy
Modified May 15, 2024 17:16 GMT
NFL Combine
NFL analyst compares Michael Penix addition choice to “fantasy football stuff”

Michael Penix Jr.'s selection was the surprise of the 2024 NFL Draft, as the Atlanta Falcons doubled down on acquiring the quarterback. Instead of reinforcing their top free agency acquisition, they signed one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the mid-tier picks.

Speaking about the move on "Pro Football Talk" on Wednesday, NFL analyst Mike Florio contended that the decision for Penix was made with an overly simplistic mindset.

"It's fantasy football stuff," said Florio. "'Hey, we got a great starter. We need a good backup. Oh, and we really like this guy. Oh, he's 24. Oh, he's a rookie. Oh, we gave the other guy $100 million. That's okay. We can make it all work under the salary cap. It'll be fine. We need to have another quarterback ready."'
youtube-cover

He went on to claim that several "layers" of the decision went unconsidered. Following the selection, fans and analysts took turns explaining why the locker room is now more toxic in May than it was in March.

The pressure on Kirk Cousins to perform well is at an all-time high, with Penix Jr. sitting behind him as a constant reminder of the stakes in every practice and game.

Michael Penix Jr. trades rainy Seattle for muggy Atlanta amid NFL transition

Michael Penix at SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVIII, February 7
Michael Penix at SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVIII, February 7

The new Atlanta Falcons quarterback might be new to the team, but he is also new to the area. Before getting selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, Penix Jr. played for the Washington Huskies, based out of the Pacific Northwest.

Based out of Seattle, an area notorious for rain, Penix had plenty of practice playing in the same weather as the Seattle Seahawks.

However, following the NFL Draft at the end of April, he had no choice but to move to the other side of the country. Not many flights go directly to Atlanta so if Penix Jr. were to desire to visit his alma mater, he would need to get on at least two flights.

In addition to distance, Michael Penix Jr. will now adjust to the loss of winter, replaced by humidity synonymous with the area. Many citizens in the Pacific Northwest would make the trade at the price of joining the NFL.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk" and H/T Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी