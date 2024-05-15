NFL analyst compares Michael Penix Jr. addition choice to “fantasy football stuff”

Michael Penix Jr.'s selection was the surprise of the 2024 NFL Draft, as the Atlanta Falcons doubled down on acquiring the quarterback. Instead of reinforcing their top free agency acquisition, they signed one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the mid-tier picks.

Speaking about the move on "Pro Football Talk" on Wednesday, NFL analyst Mike Florio contended that the decision for Penix was made with an overly simplistic mindset.

"It's fantasy football stuff," said Florio. "'Hey, we got a great starter. We need a good backup. Oh, and we really like this guy. Oh, he's 24. Oh, he's a rookie. Oh, we gave the other guy $100 million. That's okay. We can make it all work under the salary cap. It'll be fine. We need to have another quarterback ready."'

He went on to claim that several "layers" of the decision went unconsidered. Following the selection, fans and analysts took turns explaining why the locker room is now more toxic in May than it was in March.

The pressure on Kirk Cousins to perform well is at an all-time high, with Penix Jr. sitting behind him as a constant reminder of the stakes in every practice and game.

Michael Penix Jr. trades rainy Seattle for muggy Atlanta amid NFL transition

Michael Penix at SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVIII, February 7

The new Atlanta Falcons quarterback might be new to the team, but he is also new to the area. Before getting selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, Penix Jr. played for the Washington Huskies, based out of the Pacific Northwest.

Based out of Seattle, an area notorious for rain, Penix had plenty of practice playing in the same weather as the Seattle Seahawks.

However, following the NFL Draft at the end of April, he had no choice but to move to the other side of the country. Not many flights go directly to Atlanta so if Penix Jr. were to desire to visit his alma mater, he would need to get on at least two flights.

In addition to distance, Michael Penix Jr. will now adjust to the loss of winter, replaced by humidity synonymous with the area. Many citizens in the Pacific Northwest would make the trade at the price of joining the NFL.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk" and H/T Sportskeeda.