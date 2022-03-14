“He’s Scottie Pippen” - NFL analyst compares Davante Adams to NBA legend amid 'last dance' comparisons

NFL analyst Shaun O'Hara has compared Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams to former Chicago Bulls Hall of Fame forward Scottie Pippen. On the NFL Network morning show GMFB, O'Hara likened the Packers receiver to Pippen in terms of the documentary The Last Dance:

“He’s Scottie Pippen. I mean the whole ‘this is the last dance.’ He's Scotty Pippen. Scotty never got paid, never got the respect and he's still bitter about it. And you feel like Davante Adams is a little bit like that. I think it's obvious and it's clear that Aaron Rodgers is not taking any discount. He's not going to take any less money to help Davante Adams.”

A five-time Pro Bowl receiver, Adams told Green Bay that he would not play under the franchise tag for the 2022 season, seeking a long-term extension.

The Packers drafted him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. In the 2016 season, he had 997 receiving yards with 75 receptions and 12 touchdowns. The 12 touchdown catches were tied for the second-most in the league that season.

In the 2018 season, he had 111 receptions, 1,386 yards receiving, and 13 touchdowns. Adams was tied for sixth in receptions with Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. He was seventh in receiving yards and tied for second in touchdown catches. The receiver led the NFL in touchdown catches with 18 as he also had 115 receptions and 1,374 yards receiving.

The two-time All-Pro had 123 receptions, 1,553 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns this most recent season. The 123 receptions were second to Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (145). Adams' 1,553 receiving yards were the third-most, and the 11 touchdowns were fifth in the NFL.

Will Davante Adams get a long-term deal with Green Bay?

Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers

His production over the last two seasons has been a standout effort as his 2,927 receiving yards since 2020 are the second-most in that stretch. Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson has more with 3,016. The Green Bay receiver's 238 receptions and 318 targets are the most since the 2020 season.

What's more, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has not officially signed his contract with Green Bay this season. Rodgers has thrown 68 career touchdown passes to the 29-year-old, the most to a receiver in his career.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Making him upset will also upset Aaron Rodgers, who has yet to officially sign his new contract.



Will Adams holdout?



#Packers WR Davante Adams informed the team that he won't play on franchise tag in 2022, according to @RapSheet Making him upset will also upset Aaron Rodgers, who has yet to officially sign his new contract.Will Adams holdout? #Packers WR Davante Adams informed the team that he won't play on franchise tag in 2022, according to @RapSheet Making him upset will also upset Aaron Rodgers, who has yet to officially sign his new contract.Will Adams holdout? https://t.co/6ZvsryciIB

How does the holdout of the Packers receiver impact the 38-year-old quarterback? We'll see during the offseason if the Packers and their top wideout can reach a deal.

Edited by Piyush Bisht

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with Davante Adams' comparison to Scottie Pippen? Yes No 2 votes so far