"You want to get off that Aaron Rodgers rollercoaster" - NFL analyst concurs with decision of Davante Adams to leave star QB behind in Green Bay

Davante Adams, formerly of the Green Bay Packers, shocked much of the NFL world when he elected to be traded away from the great Aaron Rodgers to team up with Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders.

While many questioned the move, others, such as NFL analyst Mike Tannenbaum, understood the All-Pro receiver's move to secure his future. Here's what Tannenbaum had to say on the matter on ESPN's Get Up:

"Actions speak louder than words. Davante Adams walked away from one of the five greatest quarterbacks of all time in Aaron Rodgers and wants to play with somebody that he knows and that he trusts. Players are always going to act in their own best self-interest and if you want to get off that Aaron Rodgers rollercoaster, take a little less money and go to a place where he knows there'll be stability for years to come."

Davante Adams was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. The connection between him and Rodgers was second to none, as proven by Adams' two All-Pro nods and five Pro Bowl selections.

He also made waves last week by comparing Rodgers and Carr in terms of ability and talent (but not career-wise).

Will the addition of Davante Adams elevate the Las Vegas Raiders into the AFC Championship game?

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers.

The Las Vegas Raiders overcame several obstacles in the 2021 NFL season to make it to the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs. The team lost former first-round pick Henry Ruggs III to an arrest after causing the death of a woman and her dog in a DUI-related accident.

With Davante Adams, who is widely regarded as the best receiver in the game today, the Raiders could possibly add two more victories to their 2021 total to get to the AFC Championship game.

The former Packers receiver has the ability to win one-on-one matchups on the outside and is also a fantastic route-runner.

His connection with Rodgers made a big difference as the four-time NFL MVP knew exactly when and where to place the ball for the former Fresno State receiver to make a play.

Adams will now team up with quarterback Derek Carr, his former college teammate, in Las Vegas in an effort to thwart the Kansas City Chiefs at the top of the AFC West.

The Chiefs have won the division for the last six seasons, so the Raiders will have their work cut out for them.

The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers have also improved their rosters with the additions of quarterback Russell Wilson in Denver and edge rusher Khalil Mack in L.A.

Only time will tell whether the new-look Las Vegas Raiders can get through the treacherous AFC West division to make it to the AFC Championship game.

