NFL analyst critical of Mike McDaniel, urges Dolphins HC to take responsibility for role in Tua Tagovailoa concussion controversy

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been headlining NFL news with his recent injuries suffered in the last two games.

During their Week 3 victory over the Buffalo Bills, he suffered a back injury that looked like it was a head injury. Four days later, in their Thursday night game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, he got slammed to the ground and hit his head, which resulted in a concussion.

ESPN analyst Marcus Spears passionately spoke about how head coach Mike McDaniel and the team failed to handle Tua Tagovailoa's injury situation.

Spears said:

"Mike McDaniel, he just don't need to talk about it - that's number one. He said the wrong things, 'I would never put a guy out there.' Guys go out in games playing hurt all the time, that's a lie."

Spears added that he thinks it was a mistake by the Dolphins to allow the quarterback to play on Thursday night.

He added:

"If you went back and saw and reviewed the film of the Buffalo Bills game, it ain't no way in hell Tua should have played Thursday vs. the Bengals."

Spears wasn't the only analyst to criticize the Dolphins coaching staff surrounding the situation. The dangers regarding concussions have prompted pundits all around the league to lift their opinion on the situation.

Teddy Bridgewater will start Sunday as Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out vs. New York Jets

New York Jets v Miami Dolphins

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will get the start for the Miami Dolphins Sunday vs. the New York Jets.

This is set to be the first game of the season that Tagovailoa will miss. Bridgewater stepped in for the starter during Thursday night's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bridgewater had a decent performance, throwing 14-23, with 193 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He'll have his work cut out for him in Week 5 though. The Jets are coming off an impressive 24-20 win over Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers. Starting quarterback Zach Wilson is back from injury to lead Robert Saleh's offense.

It is unclear how long Tua Tagovailoa will be out for, but we can expect the Miami Dolphins to be monitoring the situation very closely.

