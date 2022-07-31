"He took a pen and signed" - NFL analyst debates Kyler Murray should not blame the media for the study-hour clause fiasco

Kyler Murray made an impassioned statement about the ridiculousness of questioning his work ethic after all he's accomplished. Yet, NFL analysts continue to question the reasoning behind the clause in his contract that enforced at least four hours of study time per week.

The Arizona Cardinals have since removed the clause, citing it as an unintentional distraction. Still, the topic came up again at the breakfast table on Good Morning Football, and NFL analyst Kyle Brandt expanded his view of the situation.

Brandt believes there must be an issue if the clause was included in the first place.

"I liked Kyler Murray showed some emotion and obviously was affected by this motion. We haven't seen a lot from him. I'm out on him going on offense to the media, and this idea that this was some media creation. This is some dumb rumor that we all ran with. There are plenty of other stories like that. This is not one of them. Here are just the facts. Someone in the Cardinals organization, I have a pretty strong idea who, based on what they've seen of Kyler Murray for years said, 'I don't trust his preparation and his work ethic.'"

Brandt also questioned Murray for agreeing to sign the contract despite knowing about the clause.

"I want something in the contract that assures that, okay, then it went to his agent, agent minutes said okay and then it went to Kyler. He took a pen and he signed below the thing that says hours and hours of study. So listen, don't come at us and perhaps make a thing out of this. This was a direct assignment from your employer that says you got to put your nose in that book and study."

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals ready to put clause distraction behind them and focus on new season

Even after a Heisman Trophy win, being selected ninth overall by the Oakland A's to the MLB and first overall to the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL draft, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, and two Pro Bowls, it's hard to believe anyone would question Murray's work ethic.

Still, the quarterback is also a well-known gamer and, in 2021, signed with esports organization FaZe Clan. The clause could have just been a reminder that the NFL must be his number one priority.

Whatever the case, the clause has been removed, and Murray and the Cardinals are ready to focus on the season ahead.

