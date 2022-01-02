Way ahead of Tom Brady - NFL analyst makes a bold claim when choosing between Joe Burrow and a young TB12

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is having a great season in his sophomore season in the league. On a recent episode of the ESPN show First Take, former NFL cornerback Dominique Foxworth compared Burrow to a younger version of another starting quarterback.

The former NFL player turned ESPN analyst stated on the show:

"So, if Joe Burrow's skill is going to escalate the same way as Tom Brady, we're looking at, maybe, the best quarterback in the history of the game from where he is now. But right now, I think it's a fair ... comparison to make because I think he's talking more about his persona and the things that you mentioned, Sam, about him being confident and being comfortable and having a bit of an ego that stuff seems comparable to Tom Brady, but as a passer, he's way ahead of where Tom Brady was in his first, second or third year."

Pete Sweeney @pgsween #Chiefs Steve Spanguolo said he sees a “young Tom Brady” in #Bengals QB Joe Burrow. Stresses they will *need* to find a way to make him uncomfortable. #Chiefs Steve Spanguolo said he sees a “young Tom Brady” in #Bengals QB Joe Burrow. Stresses they will *need* to find a way to make him uncomfortable.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady became the permanent starting quarterback for the New England Patriots in Week Three of the 2001 season, his second year in the NFL.

That season, he had 2,483 passing yards with 18 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. Brady, in year three, led the league in passing touchdowns with 28 to go along with 3,764 passing yards.

In total, Brady started 30 games in his first three years in the NFL and had a record of 20-10 as a starter. He has thrown for 6,607 passing yards, 46 touchdowns and 26 interceptions.

Joe Burrow's First Two Years in the NFL

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Burrow was the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and started 10 games in his rookie season. He tore his left ACL and MCL and suffered a partial tear to his meniscus in Week 11 that year versus the Washington Football Team.

The signal caller was placed on injured reserve, missing the remaining six games of the 2020 NFL season.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffered a torn ACL based on the initial diagnosis, source said. There may be additional damage. Burrow signaled it with his tweet, but the MRI confirming the injury would end his stellar rookie season. #Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffered a torn ACL based on the initial diagnosis, source said. There may be additional damage. Burrow signaled it with his tweet, but the MRI confirming the injury would end his stellar rookie season.

Including this season, Burrow has started 25 games and has a record of 11-13-1. He has thrown for 6,853 yards and has 43 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. Burrow has three fewer touchdown passes but has 246 more passing yards in his first two years than Brady in his first three.

If Burrow has half of an NFL career as Brady, he will easily be the greatest quarterback in Bengals history and in NFL history.

Brandon Saho @BrandonSaho Joe Burrow just did the iconic Michael Jordan shrug after throwing for 525 yards. Joey B is already a legend. #Bengals Joe Burrow just did the iconic Michael Jordan shrug after throwing for 525 yards. Joey B is already a legend. #Bengals https://t.co/Im8TsFyT4B

