NFL analyst declares it’s time for Colts to deliver “kick in the a**” to Anthony Richardson

Anthony Richardson was one of the most hyped second-year players in the NFL heading into 2024. However, the Indianapolis Colts took a step back from the previous year. In Richardson's rookie season, the team made the playoffs with a backup quarterback taking over for most of the year due to his injury. Last year, Richardson was unable to get the team over the hump again.

One NFL analyst has waited long enough, it seems. On Thursday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," Mike Florio declared it was time for the team to get its hands on another starting quality QB.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They can't have a guy who is just there to support Anthony Richardson," Florio said (04:38). "They need a threat who is going to get the most out of Richardson. Who's going to be that extra little kick in the a** to get him to do everything they need him to do and reach his full potential."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Florio wasn't ready to pull the plug on Richardson just yet. However, he said that it was time to put the Colts in a situation that could end up with that result. Once the potential starting backup is taken, one of the outcomes is that he wins the starting job. This happened with Drew Lock and the Denver Broncos when Teddy Bridgewater won the starting job in camp.

It was the same with Russell Wilson and Jarrett Stidham in 2023, although it took most of the season for the switch to take place.

Colts left with one clear memory to define Anthony Richardson's season

Anthony Richardson looks down at Indianapolis Colts game - Source: Imagn

The season was many weeks longer than one game, but with the campaign over, one Anthony Richardson memory towers above all others. In the Oct. 27 regular season matchup against the Houston Texans, he voluntarily took himself out of the game.

The Colts QB was healthy but "tired," according to FOX 59. Had Richardson dominated in his second season, the decision to take himself out of the game might have been overshadowed by other moments.

However, he finished 6-5 and missed the playoffs. He was also benched for a brief time during the season.

Going forward, the Indianapolis Colts have a tough decision to make. Do they begin to turn the page on years of hard work or do they let it ride for one more season?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.