NFL analyst declares Tom Brady has “no honor” as Matthew Stafford rumors swirl about secret meeting

Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford shared the league for a time as players, but that time has passed. As Stafford continues to grind out years in the NFL, Brady has found his way to stay around the league in two different forms as a minority owner and a broadcaster.

There were fears that Brady's involvement could go down in flames. A rumored meeting between Stafford and Tom Brady in Montana could be a spark. At least, that is what one NFL analyst believes.

Speaking on a February 27 edition of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Mike Florio explained that he believed the idea of Brady as a minority owner was flawed from the beginning.

"They're going to look the other way this time, what are you going to do next time? ... He's going to keep doing it. And this isn't some big anti-Tom Brady thing. I just think they have allowed a situation where you have someone with a history in the NFL's mind of cheating," he said.

"They suspended him for four weeks for cheating. They've allowed him to be in a position where you're on the honor system. A man decided has no honor, at least as it relates to deflating footballs. You've put him in a position where he's operating on the honor system. Go ahead. No big deal. Everything's fine," he added.

In a separate article posted to Pro Football Talk on February 26, Florio claimed that the secret meeting could amount to tampering, a violation of the NFL's rules.

Tom Brady's agent makes statement on Matthew Stafford rumors

Brady at Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Some rumors and reports have alleged that Tom Brady planned an extensive recruiting trip to Montana in hopes of recruiting the Los Angeles Rams quarterback.

According to CBS Sports, NFL Network reported that the former New England Patriots quarterback and Stafford ran into each other unplanned at a ski resort. The Las Vegas Journal also reported that the two camps were in "direct communication" before the run-in.

Per NFL media via CBS Sports, Tom Brady's agent Don Yee called the story inaccurate but did appear to confirm that the two did rub shoulders in a "non-extensive or in-depth" manner.

Put simply, Yee appeared to claim that while the two did happen to run into each other nothing was planned and nothing was accomplished or attempted to be accomplished.

As the days continue and Matthew Stafford's fate remains uncertain, the Rams quarterback's fate is rapidly becoming the biggest story of the offseason thus far.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk," and H/T Sportskeeda.

