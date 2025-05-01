The Cleveland Browns doubled on quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL draft, leaving the franchise in a curious situation. There are now five quarterbacks on the roster, and Kevin Stefanski will be in an interesting situation to decide how the depth chart will play out for the 2025 season.
Rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are likely to compete against each other for one of the roster spots, with the other heading to the practice squad. Joe Flacco, signed as a free agent, is likely to be the starter, with Kenny Pickett in a less certain situation.
Meanwhile, Deshaun Watson is unlikely to play in 2025 due to a new Achilles injury.
The dispute between Gabriel and Sanders will likely carry on until the end of training camp. However, NFL analyst David Samson does not believe that things will end up well for the former Colorado passer. Samson predicts that Sanders will lose the camp battle and miss the 53-man roster altogether:
"It's not just that he slipped into the fifth round. It's that 32 teams felt that there were four players that they'd rather have, each, before Shedeur Sanders. All five quarterbacks will not gonna make it. I'm of the opinion he won't even make the team," Samson said on the "Pablo Torre Finds Out" podcast.
Eric Mangini defends Browns playing 'best man' instead of prioritizing Sanders
Former Browns head coach Eric Mangini, who's now an analyst for Fox Sports, does not seem excited about the idea of giving the keys to the rookie. Although the media circus was massive regarding the pick, Mangini argued that Cleveland should just let the best man win the starter spot.
“If it's Flacco, if it's Gabriel, they should play whoever they feel is gonna give them the best chance to win because playing Shedeur, and him going in and not being the best guy, is not gonna save their jobs," Mangini said on FS1's "First Things First".
Sanders was the sixth quarterback selected, with Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Dillon Gabriel and Jalen Milroe all having their names called before Deion Sanders' son. He later admitted that poor performances in interviews with NFL teams might've led to his fall to Day 3.
