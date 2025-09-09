  • home icon
  NFL analyst delivers blunt warning on how Andrew Berry could get fired as Browns GM

NFL analyst delivers blunt warning on how Andrew Berry could get fired as Browns GM

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 09, 2025 17:50 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cleveland Browns Training Camp - Source: Imagn

The Cleveland Browns suffered a heartbreaking 17-16 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals in their season opener on Sunday, and rookie kicker Andre Szmyt has been in the headlines for his role in the defeat.

Andre Szmyt missed a game-tying extra point in the third quarter, and with 2:25 remaining on the clock, the rookie kicker missed another glaring chance, putting his go-ahead 36-yard field-goal attempt wide of the target.

While Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is not giving up on the rookie, he acknowledged Szmyt should have put away the chances that could've sealed a potential Week 1 win.

However, NFL analyst Tony Rizzo shared a warning for Browns GM Andrew Berry if he is "stubborn" about Szmyt's role with the team. Rizzo said on ESPN Cleveland:

"Chris, I think Andrew, though, is sitting over there, and you know him, he's stubborn to his guys, and I think he goes I evaluated Andre Szmyt is a top flight NFL and he had one bad day, but we're going to let him.
"I just want Andrew to know how you get fired as general manager of the Browns. One of the ways is you stick with this kid and he costs you another game. What is next Monday going to sound like if you have two Szmyt kicker situations? See, you can't do that."
Andre Szmyt acknowledged his mistakes after crucial misses against Bengals

Andre Szmyt had a 45 yarder and a extra point in the first half but his second half misses with the game on the line has been the major takeaway from the Week 1 loss.

Szmyt, who made the 53-man roster after beating Dustin Hopkins to the kicker role, acknowledged letting down his team with his performance.

“I got to do better and I expect better out of myself,” Szmyt told reporters after the loss. “Just try and forget about it and move on to next week... These guys are here for me. I know I have to do my job and I’m going to do it the next time.”

With the Browns squaring up against one of the AFC’s top contenders, the Baltimore Ravens, on Sunday, the team will be looking to resolve the kicking issue sooner rather than later.

