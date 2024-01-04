NFL analyst delivers reminder to AJ Brown of lesson taught to little kids as Eagles nosedive

AJ Brown's productivity in the second half of the season has dropped dramatically from earlier in the season. At the same time, the Eagles have had one of their worst months (1-4) in recent memory, falling from the hottest team in football to the coldest.

Speaking on Get Up, NFL analyst Harry Douglas sent a message to AJ Brown about his body language, displaying his painful feelings about the slide.

"This season AJ Brown has been the best player offensively for the Philadelphia Eagles, so if you're the best player on a football team, body language matters. You can't be on the football field having bad body language," Douglas said [01:19-01:33].

He continued, using Joe Burrow as an example of how correct body language can help lead a turnaround:

"I sat there in the game and watched Joe Burrow get sacked nine times and his body language never changed and they came back and beat the Tennessee Titans and went on to have a Super Bowl run. So I'm telling you, we teach little kids growing up playing sports that body language is everything. Have better body language." [02:22-02:36].

AJ Brown's receiving yards crown hopes hang by thread going into Week 18

AJ Brown at Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The top wide receiver of the Philadelphia Eagles has spent most of the season chasing Tyreek Hill for the honor of most receiving yards in 2023. However, despite Hill hitting a slowdown in December, Brown was unable to capitalize.

As it stands, he would need Hill to net hardly another yard, CeeDee Lamb to fizzle, and himself to earn 278 yards on Sunday. Such an accomplishment could be the defining performance of the season.

At this point, the wide receiver is more in danger of sliding out of the top five altogether. Rams rookie phenom Puka Nacua sits at 1,445 yards, just two yards behind AJ Brown. Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has 1,371 yards, so he has a shot at passing Brown as well.

Brown has earned at least 100 yards this season in seven games, but all but one of those performances came before the end of October. Since then, Brown has had as many games with fewer than ten yards (one) as he has had over 100 yards (one).

Will that change in the closing moments of the 2023 regular season?

