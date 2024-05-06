NFL analyst delivers scathing review of controversy-laden Roast of Tom Brady

Tom Brady's roast forced many fans to turn the dial on Sunday night throughout his career, but this was somewhat different. Speaking on Monday's edition of Pro Football Talk, NFL analyst Mike Florio claimed he turned The Roast of Tom Brady off long before the program had ended.

"There were about four or five moments in the three hours that actually hit. It was a lot of swings. It was a lot of misses. It was a lot of low-hanging fruit, obvious stuff. For a lot of the people who spoke clearly, someone else wrote it for them. There were some professional comedians there, but it was too long. I had to tap out," he said. [00:00:21]

He went on, specifically calling out Kim Kardashian's boo-laden appearance on stage, Randy Moss' roast delivery and comedian Bert Kreischer.

"There were moments where it was like, 'What is going on here?' Kim Kardashian? ... Randy Moss, great player, shouldn't be presenting a roast, can't deliver it. ... It doesn't work, Gronk. ... The one guy who always takes his shirt off and smiles like all toothy. That wasn't funny. ... That was the moment I said, 'What is this s**t? Bye bye.'" [00:01:44][41.6] PFT

What was said at The Roast of Tom Brady?

Tom Brady at NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

For three hours, fans watched a turn-by-turn slew of jokes directed at Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Robert Kraft, Randy Moss, and other big names of the last two decades. Bill Belichick, Will Ferrell, Kim Kardashian, Nikki Glaser, Ben Affleck, and numerous other celebrities took turns on stage delivering jokes at the former Patriots player's expense.

Topics covered in the roast were Brady's recent divorce, Spygate, Deflategate, Rob Gronkowski's intelligence, Brady's looks, and Robert Kraft's alleged massage parlor controversy. At one moment, even Vladimir Putin was called out.

At multiple points, Brady took shots of alcohol with Bill Belichick and Rob Gronkowski. Belichick and Kraft took a shot together on stage just months after the two went their separate ways.

Brady also responded to some jabs throughout the night and gave his defense at the end. His biggest defense was to point to his Super Bowl rings and claim that Peyton Manning "lived in his shadow."

