"It looked like a funeral" - NFL analyst trolled Browns' Deshaun Watson introduction

The Cleveland Browns introduced quarterback Deshaun Watson in a press conference and one NFL analyst said it was reminiscent of a funeral.

On the Rich Eisen Show, Eisen said the Browns’ introduction of the quarterback didn’t look or feel as though they were introducing the biggest signing in franchise history. Eisen stated:

“The live shot on the multiple networks covering my own and my former one NFL Network and ESPN. And it looked like a funeral didn't look like anything of like we're introducing the biggest acquisition in the history of the team.”

Cleveland traded away their first-round picks in the 2022, 2023, and 2024 NFL Draft, amongst others, to the Houston Texans for Watson. The quarterback was drafted by the Texans in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of the University of Clemson.

In his rookie season, he finished third in the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year voting after throwing for 1,699 yards. 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The following season, he had 4,165 yards passing to go with 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He ended the 2018 season in the top 15 in both passing yards and touchdowns.

The 2020 season was the last season the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback played in the NFL. That season, he led the league in passing yards with 4,823 yards and threw for 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Deshaun Watson and the Browns

Cleveland Browns introduce their new quarterback.

The 26-year-old signal-caller will be playing for the Browns in the 2022 season, but for how many games? The NFL could still suspend the quarterback for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

A second grand jury in Brazoria County, Texas, made the choice not to file charges against the quarterback. Watson is still facing 22 civil lawsuits claiming sexual assault and sexual misconduct in massage sessions.

A grand jury in Harris County, Texas had previously declined to do the same. No matter what, we’ll see what happens as the offseason continues to unfold.

