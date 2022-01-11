"There is systematic racism in the NFL" - Analyst rips into shock firing of Brian Flores 

After the firing of Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores on Monday morning, former Sports Illustrated, Yahoo sportswriter and NFL analyst Michael Silver called out the "systemic racism" within the league:

"There is systemic racism in the NFL, and there are actual racists in some positions of power. I'm done dancing around the latter."

In another tweer, Silver called the NFL's minority-coaching situation "as horrific as it's been in a long time":

Two things: 1) The NFL's minority-coaching situation is as horrific as it's been in a long time. 2) There's a long list of coaches who thought acting like Belichick (without winning like Belichick) was the path to fulfillment. Interpersonal interactions matter."

Earlier, in a statement regarding Flores' dismissal, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said the decision was made "in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins":

“I made a decision today to part ways with Brian Flores. After evaluating where we are as an organization and what we need going forward to improve, I determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren’t functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins. I believe we have a talented young roster in place and have the opportunity to be much better in 2022.

“I want to thank Brian for his hard work and wish him nothing but the best in his future.”

After the firing of Flores, there are now just two black head coaches in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers hired Mike Tomlin in 2007, who was the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator for one year (2006).

Since Tomlin was hired in 2007, the Steelers have won 154 games, the third-most in that time. Only the Patriots (179) and the Green Bay Packers (158) have won more.

Tomlin has coached in two Super Bowls, winning one over the Arizona Cardinals by a score of 27-23 in 2008. He and the Steelers lost to the Packers 31-25 two years later.

The other black head coach is David Culley of the Houston Texans, who was hired in 2021 as the fourth head coach in team history.

He was an assistant coach for the Baltimore Ravens for two years (2019-2020). In his first year, the Texans went 4-13 and finished last in the AFC South.

Brian Flores' time with the Miami Dolphins

Atlanta Falcons v Miami Dolphins

Flores went 24-25 in his three years in Miami, including a 19-14 record the last two years. He worked under Belichick in New England for 15 years before being hired by the Dolphins.

His name will definitely be in conversation with other black head coaching candidates like Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Bryan Leftwich and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Raheem Morris will also be in the mix.

