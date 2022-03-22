“Tom Brady got four games for deflated footballs” - NFL analyst blasts league over suspension policies

On ESPN's First Take, co-host Molly Qerim rebuked the NFL for being inconsistent with their policies about their practices when it comes to suspensions.

This includes Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley's year-long suspension for gambling while former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was given a four-game suspension for Deflategate.

Qerim said:

“So as far as the civil aspect, right, so we don't know whether he's won or lost any of those cases. So, there's still a lot of information that we don't have. But we talked about the rule like Calvin Ridley, with betting on games, that was a full season. And then when we're talking about, I have an issue with the rule to begin with. Because domestic abuse, child abuse, sexual assault, it's six games, Tom Brady got four games for deflated footballs. So, you can abuse a child, you can abuse a woman, and you get two more games. So that's a problem in itself that the NFL needs to address. Then we're talking about this particular situation.”

Qerim concluded her point by talking about the Cleveland Browns and their new quarterback, Deshaun Watson, and the investigation surrounding the quarterback:

“I want to go back to the Browns organization. Okay, so let's deem Deshaun Watson, you know, is innocent. They don't know this yet. So, they said that they did their due diligence in terms of investigation. Well, you didn't speak to the lawyer, and you didn't speak to any of the women. So, can we have some transparency on how you got here? How did you vet this situation? How about you share that with the public? Because based on their independent investigation, how do we know there wasn't just a confirmation bias to make it work so they could get Deshaun Watson?”

Will Deshaun Watson face a suspension from the NFL?

A Harris County, Texas grand jury declined to move forward on criminal charges related to the sexual misconduct claims against him. However, there are 22 civil lawsuits against the quarterback.

Even though there are no criminal charges, the 26-year-old can still face discipline from the NFL, including a suspension, with his association to these claims.

There have been players who were given noteworthy suspensions despite a lack of criminal charges against them. In 2010, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was given six games (reduced to four on appeal) after allegations of sexual assault.

Current Browns running back Kareem Hunt received an eight-game suspension in 2019 following a physical argument with a woman at a hotel caught on surveillance video.

Will the new Browns quarterback face any disciplinary action from the league? We'll see as the offseason leads us to the start of the 2022 season.

