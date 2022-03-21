"He's a bailer, not a baller" - NFL analyst slams Aaron Rodgers' attitude

After what felt like a year-long soap opera, quarterback Aaron Rodgers committed his long-term future to the Green Bay Packers a couple of weeks ago. The future Hall of Famer signed a four-year extension with the team, which at the time was the biggest guaranteed contract in NFL history.

On a recent episode of his podcast on Volume Sports, The Colin Cowherd Podcast, NFL analyst Colin Cowherd talked about Rodgers and his attitude. Cowherd said the Packers quarterback is more of a "bailer" than a "baller" regarding his attitude. He said:

" I think we have a 16-game playoff record of seven and nine at home and often is a favorite. I think Aaron's into Aaron. I don't think he has leadership skills. I have data that proves he's not great coming from behind. He's a bailer, not a baller. He's not a foxhole guy. He's not optimistic. He's more cynical. I think he's a bad hang. I think he wears people out. I don't think he trusts many. That's been his issue. Family or he doesn't trust people. "

To Cowherd's point, the quarterback has indeed had issues with his family, including his estranged brother, Jordan. The Packers quarterback reportedly started repairing his relationship with him in January of this year.

According to a source who spoke to People magazine, the Rodgers brothers have "started talking a little bit" but warned that "there's still a division" that's still there between them. The source stated:

“They’re just very different people with different outlooks. But they’re family and they know that.”

The 33-year-old younger brother of the Green Bay signal-caller was a college quarterback at Vanderbilt and is currently a college football color commentator for ESPN.

The divide between the brothers became especially exposed when Jordan was a contestant on the reality show The Bachelorette in 2016.

He took now-fiancée JoJo Fletcher to their family home in Chico, California, and his older brother was nowhere to be found.

Jordan said on the show how he misses his brother:

“I miss my brother a lot. Especially in moments like this because my family means so much. I have a great relationship with my brother Luke. Me and Aaron really don’t have much of a relationship... It’s just kind of the way he’s chosen to do life, and I chose to stay close with my family, my parents and my brother... It’s not ideal, and I love him. I can’t imagine what it’s like to be in his shoes and have the pressure he has and the demands from people he has. Don’t have hard feelings against him. It’s just how things go right now.”

Aaron Rodgers in the playoffs

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers entering tunnel after a game

Since the 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback and the Packers won the Super Bowl in the 2010 season over the Pittsburgh Steelers, he has a playoff record of 7-9 and has lost four NFC Championship games.

Two of the four losses in NFC Championship games came in back-to-back seasons, as Rodgers lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 season and the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 season.

As the 2022 season starts, Rodgers will look to get back to the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

