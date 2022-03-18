“This completely changes the trajectory and narrative” - NFL analyst thinks Derek Carr could be the best quarterback in AFC West after Davante Adams trade

An NFL analyst sees Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr leading the pack among quarterbacks in the AFC West after acquiring Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams.

On the NFL Network morning show GMFB, NFL analyst Shaun O’Hara stated that the Raiders quarterback could be atop the AFC West when it comes to quarterbacks after the acquisition of the Packers wideout:

“So, this division right now is I mean, look. It's clearly been overserved. I mean, it's off its rocker right now. It's going to be unbelievable in division rivalry games week after week to watch. And I think Derek Carr might end up being the best of the ball out of this whole group right now because of Davante Adams. I think he's that good that I think this completely changes the trajectory and the narrative around Derek Carr. He's got his assassin down in the red zone. He's got his go-to guy in the end zone, the feed routes, the third downs.”

O’Hara concluded his statement by saying that both players being former teammates, will add to the growth of their relationship:

“This is his guy and I can't wait to watch that relationship continue to grow. The fact that they were in college together. I’m sure both David and Derek Carr were running laps around their houses when this was announced. The whole family's gonna be ecstatic. And I can't wait to watch it.”

The relationship of Derek Carr and Davante Adams

The Raiders QB and Adams as teammates at Fresno State (2012 - 2013)

Both were teammates in college at Fresno State for two years (2012 – 2013). While with the Bulldogs, the Las Vegas quarterback was a two-time Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year.

In both years, the former Packers receiver led the conference in receptions and receiving yards. Adams finished first in the nation with 103 receptions and second with 1,719 receiving yards in 2013.

In the 2021 season, the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback threw for 4,804 yards with 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. The two-time All-Pro receiver made his fifth career Pro Bowl after 123 receptions, 1,553 yards receiving, and 11 touchdowns.

Once again, they will be teammates for Las Vegas for the 2022 season as the 30-year-old signal-caller has a true No. 1 receiver in Adams.

We’ll see if the quarterback can be the best among his peers in the AFC West.

