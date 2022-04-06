"They've set the bar"- NFL analyst states the Rams have created a blueprint for guaranteed success

According to NFL analyst John Middlekauff on his 3 and Out podcast, the Los Angeles Rams have formulated the perfect blueprint to build a successful team.

Middlekauff highlighted on the podcast that Los Angeles' willingness to pay a premium for veteran players such as wide receiver Allen Robinson and linebacker Bobby Wagner is the key to their success. Middlekauff stated:

"They will spend whatever it costs to acquire any player. Everyone abides by the same rules in the NFL, right, everyone has the same salary cap space, you know, in terms of the amount of cap space, every team falls under the same. You know, that same number. It's how you choose to invest your resources. And the Rams have shown over and over and over again, that they are willing to pay premiums for veteran players.”

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Former Seahawks’ Pro-Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner is signing a five-year, $50 million deal worth up to $65 million with the Los Angeles Rams, per league sources. Wagner is staying in the NFC West. Former Seahawks’ Pro-Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner is signing a five-year, $50 million deal worth up to $65 million with the Los Angeles Rams, per league sources. Wagner is staying in the NFC West.

Middlekauff concluded his point by saying that the franchise’s philosophy of aggressively acquiring veteran players has set the bar for other teams in the NFL. He stated:

“And listen, I know people get jealous, because when you operate like the Yankees, and it works like SEO, there is no way around it. The Rams philosophy of being aggressive with veteran players, through trades through acquisitions of buying them has been very successful. It honestly couldn't be much more successful unless they had multiple Super Bowls."

The Los Angeles Rams Signings of Robinson and Wagner

Former Chicago Bears WR Allen Robinson.

This offseason, the Rams signed Robinson to a three-year, $46.5 million dollar contract, including a $14 million dollar signing bonus. The contract includes $30,750,000 guaranteed, and an average yearly salary of $15.5 million.

In the 2022 season, the receiver will get a base salary of $1.5 million and a signing bonus of $14 million, while having a cap hit of $4.3 million and a dead cap value of $30,750,000.

Robinson spent the last four seasons with the Chicago Bears and had 38 receptions, 410 receiving yards, and a touchdown in 12 games in 2021.

Los Angeles signed Wagner to a five-year, $50 million dollar contract, including a $5 million dollar signing bonus. It also includes $20 million guaranteed, and an average yearly salary of $10 million.

He’ll get a base salary of $1.5 million and a signing bonus of $5,000,000, while possessing a cap hit of $2.5 million and a dead cap value of $10 million.

Wagner has played his entire career with the Seattle Seahawks and is second all-time in franchise history in tackles for loss with 68.

