NFL analyst doubts Deshaun Watson is "remorseful" about sexual misconduct situation

Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension dominated the headlines for three straight days. It now appears that the Cleveland Browns quarterback will be given a longer suspension.

On Monday, Judge Sue L. Robinson announced her ruling in a 16-page report. She handed Deshaun Watson a six-game suspension after finding that he violated the league's personal conduct policy. Judge Robinson also said that his pattern of conduct was more egregious than any ever reviewed before by the NFL.

While she stopped short of fining the former Houston Texans quarterback, she added that Watson deserved tougher discipline. She also outlined that he had shown no remorse during the period.

NFL analysts have concurred with Judge Robinson's findings, with many agreeing that Watson showed little remorse for his actions. This includes Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith, who recently tweeted:

"Adam Schefter, who has a very direct line to Deshaun Watson's camp, just said on ESPN, "He has been adamant and steadfast in his belief that he doesn't believe he did anything wrong." So much for Jimmy Haslam's statement that Watson is 'remorseful.'"

Dee and Jimmy Haslam are co-owners of the Cleveland Browns. They released a statement after the suspension was announced which said that they respect Judge Robinson's decision. They also said:

"We know Deshaun is remorseful that this situation has caused much heartache to many and he will continue the work needed to show who he is on and off the field, and we will continue to support him."

There is undoubtedly a discrepency between the statement and the reports coming from Adam Schefter.

Deshaun Watson's suspension likely to be increased

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

The NFL had until Thursday to file an appeal on the suspension and did so this week. In a statement, the league said:

"The CBA affords the NFL or NFLPA the right to appeal the discipline imposed by the Disciplinary Officer. Such an appeal must be filed within three days and would be heard by the Commissioner or his designee. The NFL notified the NFLPA that it will appeal Judge Robinson's disciplinary decision and filed its brief this afternoon. Commissioner Roger Goodell will determine who will hear the appeal."

The NFL has appealed the decision. They are reportedly arguing for an indefinite suspension with the option of reinstatement after a year. The league could also recommend a fine and additional treatment for Watson after concerns over his lack of remorse.

Deshaun Watson was not handed a fine by Judge Robinson. He currently stands to forfeit $345,000 of his contract due to games missed. That's because the Browns front-loaded his contract. They classified a major chunk of his $46 million annual payment as a signing bonus so he will still earn $45.65 million this year.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball The #NFL offered Deshaun Watson a deal where he would serve a one-year suspension which he refused, now the league will go for an indefinite suspension, via @NFL_DovKleiman The #NFL offered Deshaun Watson a deal where he would serve a one-year suspension which he refused, now the league will go for an indefinite suspension, via @NFL_DovKleiman https://t.co/ykhA6gDzxq

It remains to be seen if Watson will be hit with a large fine following the league's appeal. The appeal will be heard either by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell or the person he designates.

It will be interesting to see what happens next in this never-ending saga.

