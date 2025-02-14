NFL analyst draws eye-popping comparison between Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen

His record didn't show it, but Aaron Rodgers' individual numbers from 2024 were on par with those of the league MVP.

On Friday's edition of "Breakfast Ball," the panel discussed how the former New York Jets quarterback had comparable and in some cases better stats than MVP Josh Allen. Allen had a completion percentage of 63.6%, with Rodgers at 63.0%, while Rodgers had 3,897 passing yards, to Allen's 3,731. They also both had 28 passing touchdowns.

According to co-host Danny Parkins, though:

"You didn't do anything offensively last year," he said of Aaron Rodgers. "You had no big offensive games, had no big offensive outputs."

The Jets released Rodgers on Thursday and club owner Woody Johnson thanked him for his time with the organization. The 41-year-old joined them in a trade from the Green Bay Packers, having previously won four NFL MVP trophies and winning the Super Bowl with the Cheeseheads in the 2010 campaign.

From 2008-2022, the California native was the Green Bay Packers' starting QB, leading the league in touchdown passes twice and going to 10 Pro Bowls. In 2020, he was also first in the NFL in completions percentage while being a First-team All-Pro four times during his tenure in Green Bay.

Rodgers missed the majority of the 2023 season with the Jets after tearing his Achilles tendon in the opening game of the season against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Aaron Rodgers wasn't the problem in New York

Despite finishing with a 5-12 record last season, some in the "Breakfast Ball" panel say Rodgers was not to blame for the Jets' shortcomings. For Craig Carton:

"Aaron Rodgers had as good a year statistically as the MVP of the league," Carton said.

Carton added that the Jets had 40 drops in the season, the second-most. Three-time Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth weighed in on the situation, saying:

"There's no question in my mind that Aaron Rodgers athletically can still play."

In the 2024 regular season, the Jets were 24th in terms of offensive yards per game (310.3) and were in the middle of the pack (16th) in passing yards per game (218.5). Statistically, they were second last in rushing yards per game (91.8).

Rodgers holds the single-season NFL passer rating record (122.5 in 2011) and has the lowest-ever interception percentage in one campaign set back in 2018 (0.3%).

