NFL analyst drops hot take on Jim Harbaugh's Chargers amid Ladd McConkey's uncertain role

The Los Angeles Chargers head into the 2025 NFL season with a solid roster. With so much talent on his roster, coach Jim Harbaugh will have a tough time deciding his starters.

NFL analyst Dan Graziano gave his thoughts on the Chargers' position battles on Friday. He said LA needs to figure out its starting corners, runners, centers and guards. Graziano spoke about the uncertainty over Ladd McConkey's starting role as the team's WR:

"I think Field, they might lead the league in position battles. Heading into training camp, they're looking to figure out who their two starting outside corners are going to be. They're looking to see who their two starting outside wide receivers are going to be, to augment the great slot receiver that they have, Ladd McConkey.

"They're having competitions at left guard and at center, this is, you know, Joe Ortiz there, GM and Jim Harbaugh, their head coach, believe that, you know, in kind of a play the percentages element of roster building, let's bring some talented guys in, have them compete with each other, and that will get the best out of everyone and produce the best possible starting lineup and, frankly, bench so Chargers are building in a very specific way, and they were maybe a year early making the playoffs last year."

Check out the post below:

Why is Ladd McConkey's future hanging in the balance at Chargers?

Ladd McConkey joined the Los Angeles Chargers last year and had an incredible rookie season. He made 82 receptions and ended the season with 1,149 yards and seven TDS. McConkey was one of the best offensive players for the Bolts in 2024, outperforming established stars like Will Dissly. However, his contributions weren't enough.

Check out the video below:

To fill in the gaps in their offense, LA has brought in Tre Harris, Omarion Hampton, Najee Harris and Mike Williams. These additions have put McConkey's status with the teams as a starting WR in jeopardy.

It'll be interesting to see what the future hold for the young star in the upcoming NFL campaign.

