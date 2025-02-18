NFL analyst drops unconventional landing spot for Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is once again entering the post-year fallout without a clear landing spot. For a decade and then some, the quarterback knew where he was going to be the following season. However, it seems that luxury is gone.

Ad

The Pittsburgh Steelers QB has an expiring contract and they have not made any moves to lock him up going forward. Experts and pundits have taken steps to look for potential landing spots. One spot keeps Wilson in the AFC but as a backup. Speaking on a Tuesday's edition of "Get Up," NFL analyst Harry Douglas named the Indianapolis Colts as a landing spot.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm going to go with the Indianapolis Colts and here's why: What does Russell Wilson do well? Throw the deep ball," Douglas said. "What type of wide receivers do the Colts have?

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"We talk about Alec Pierce, a guy that can go catch up, catch those 50/50 balls, Michael Pittman, and also AD Mitchell. You also are struggling with your young quarterback, Anthony Richardson. If he can't get on board, then you have that solid veteran that you could resort to."

Ad

Wilson could end up being a backup QB once all is said and done. It wouldn't be his first time waiting for his chance as he ended his Denver Broncos stint backing up Jarrett Stidham and waiting for his injury to heal behind Justin Fields.

Russell Wilson presents interested teams one key selling point

Russell Wilson at Pro Bowl Games-AFC Practice - Source: Imagn

Russell Wilson has the task of doing the equivalent of throwing a game-winning touchdown this offseason. He's been down the trade route, the free agency route and has to win over what will be his fourth team since 2021. However, his work in the late season gives him plenty of reason for confidence.

Ad

Wilson threw for as many touchdowns in half a season with Pittsburgh as he did in the entire 2022 campaign with Denver. He threw for 16 TDs and 11 interceptions with the Broncos and had 16 TDs and six interceptions with the Steelers.

Wilson can make the case that he can still hang around in the NFL in a competitive capacity. If nothing else, his time with the Steelers was peppered with big moments, which could draw crowds. As teams want to keep their stadium healthy and full, Wilson could provide that star power angle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.