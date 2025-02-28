NFL analyst encourages Matthew Stafford to “go see” Russell Wilson’s old team

Matthew Stafford and Russell Wilson never had a long-term heated rivalry while both resided in the NFC. However, if Wilson joins a team facing the Steelers, they would have at least one blockbuster matchup. Several steps are required: the Steelers must let Wilson's contract expire, and the Rams must agree to move Stafford.

However, one NFL analyst is pushing for all of that to happen. Speaking on a February 28 edition of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Mike Florio encouraged Matthew Stafford to talk to the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is what he said:

"My takeaway yesterday afternoon (February 27) was, 'hell, he can go anywhere. Go see the Giants. Go see any team. Go see the Steelers. Go see the Titans. Go see anyone you want."

In other words, not only should Stafford see the Steelers, he should put himself on the trade block. Florio's comments come in the wake of a rumored secret meeting between Tom Brady and Stafford to grease the wheels to move Stafford to the Raiders.

Assuming the rumors are true, once Stafford has chosen to flirt with one team, all bets might be off.

Exploring Matthew Stafford's potential fit with the Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

At face value, it might seem as simple as the Steelers losing Russell Wilson and plugging in Matthew Stafford. However, the connections between the quarterback and the Steelers run deeper than that.

Not one but two receivers are former Rams members. Both Ben Skowronek and Van Jefferson have caught passes from Matthew Stafford. As such, both already have built-up chemistry. It might take a little time to knock off the rust, but Stafford and the two receivers would get on the same page faster than if he joined a fresh roster with no former teammates.

Matthew Stafford also would have Mike Tomlin in his back pocket, a coach who has never finished under .500. The Steelers perennially also struggle to get premium quarterback prospects, which would give Stafford plenty of extra job security. Will the quarterback ever knock on the Steelers' door?

