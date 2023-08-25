NFL analyst expands Randall Cobb’s WR warning of an Aaron Rodgers tantrum to another position group

Aaron Rodgers fans saw their radars perk up when Randall Cobb took his other receivers aside and cautioned them against making mistakes in front of No. 8 on Hard Knocks.

Essentially, he said that things were fine now, but a storm was coming if the mistakes continued. Speaking on Good Morning Football, NFL analyst Shaun O'Hara expanded that warning to include the offensive line. Here's how he put it:

"Well, that's not just for the receivers, all right? This goes towards the offensive linemen as well. If you get beat as an Olinemen, your quarterbacks [get knocked down] and now you're over there picking them up like, 'Hey, my bad Aaron.'"

He continued, explaining that the line is not in an enviable position:

"I don't want to be that guy. I don't want to be Mekhi Becton or Connor McGovern or if Dwayne Brown happens to be out there and you got to come back to the huddle and you just got Aaron Rodgers smoked."

Aaron Rodgers potentially interested in continuing blame game tradition

Aaron Rodgers at New York Jets v Cleveland Browns

In recent years, most fans agree that the quarterback's frowny demeanor only became more pronounced during his final years in Green Bay. During that time, seemingly every August, stories would break about Aaron Rodgers complaining about various aspects of the ongoings around the facility and the practice field.

Last year, the young receivers took the brunt of the criticism. The year before that, the quarterback skipped the summer and eventually revealed that he had problems with being excluded from conversations about the roster. The Green Bay Packers quarterback took a cacophony of shots over the airing of grievances by rival fans and members of the media positioned against the quarterback.

Since then, he's swapped teams and one set of receivers for another. That said, the quarterback has stumbled into a conundrum. Now on the doorstep of 40, his options for receivers are older former teammates who are well past their prime or young players with less experience with the game.

At this point, he can either lean into the teacher aspect of the position with patience or he can become standoffish and lean into forcing the ball into weather vets hands. As Randall Cobb knows, he doesn't like throwing interceptions, so the former path seems to be the only option, but how can Aaron Rodgers remain patient?

