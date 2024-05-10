NFL analyst explains how Rashee Rice may end up back in jail following assault allegations

Rashee Rice had one of the best endings to a rookie season one can have when he won the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in his first year as a professional footballer. Everything that has transpired since then has been downhill since.

First, there was the case of an alleged hit-and-run case when he was racing his vehicle in Dallas. Now, the latest off-field peril to befall him is that he reportedly assaulted someone in a nightclub in the same city. And the dual problems may compound themselves and see him back in jail, NFL analyst Mike Florio has claimed.

He laid out the problem saying that beyond the question of whether Rashee Rice is innocent in the latest case or not, new charges being added on top of existing ones could be enough for prosecutors to argue for removing his bond and putting him back in jail. Florio commented:

"And there's two different angles here. You have the question of whether or not Rice did this thing that he's accused of doing. Then you have the question of whether or not this new thing is enough to get prosecutors in the case with the eight pending felony charges, to try to have his bond revoked and have him put in jail pending trial."

Mike Florio says Rashee Rice has made life more difficult for himself

Mike Florio further contended that since this latest assault allegation is already on top of the aggravated assault charges Rashee Rice is facing in the car collision case, there is a lower standard of proof for the prosecutors if they want to revoke the bond. He claimed:

"One of the charges he's facing is aggravated assault. So if he's out there committing another assault, very different context than driving a car. But if he's out there committing an alleged assault while he's under felony indictment for assault. It's a lower standard to prove it."

That could end up putting the Chiefs receiver in jail until trial or if a plea bargain is reached. He continued:

"Also, typically in a situation like that, if the prosecutors decide they're going to go after him, he could end up having his bond revoked and he could end up behind bars pending the trial or plea bargain in this case arising from the Street Racing incident in Dallas in late March."

None of this helps Rashee Rice at the moment and with the Chiefs drafting a receiver in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft in Xavier Worthy, his career is handing by the thread at this moment.

