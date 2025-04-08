NFL analyst explores odds of Joe Milton facing Drake Maye in a Super Bowl

Joe Milton and Drake Maye were teammates in January. Today, they're on different teams in different conferences. In the NFL, every team has the possibility of playing anyone else in a given season, provided both teams reach the Super Bowl.
Speaking on Tuesday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Mike Florio explored that possibility. He gave his final assessment of how likely the recently split Milton and Maye could meet on the biggest stage in sports.
"That'd be hell of a story," Florio said (8:10). "Maybe there'll be a Patriots-Cowboys Super Bowl one of these days, Drake Maye against Joe Milton. Patriots fans and Cowboys fans can only dream. Cowboys first have to get to the NFC Championship before they could ever get to the Super Bowl. So that really is a pipe dream."
The odds are incredibly small. Milton and the Patriots' 2025 seventh-round pick were traded to the Dallas Cowboys for their 2025 fifth-round pick on April 3, per ESPN. In his rookie season, Milton threw for 241 yards, a touchdown and zero interceptions. He also completed 75.9% of his passes.
What it would take for a Drake Maye-Joe Milton Super Bowl
Drake Maye and Joe Milton need some things to go their way to get a Super Bowl appearance. The odds of a showdown between the two on the game's biggest stage are remote at best, but if it were going to happen, here's what likely would need to happen.
On Maye's side, he would need to confirm himself as the franchise quarterback going forward beyond any shadow of a doubt. That means getting into the playoffs in 2025. Then, in 2026, the Patriots would need to land some free agents looking to get a chance to play with Maye.
In 2026, Maye, armed with playoff experience, would need to dominate in the regular season and into January, riding a top-two seed into the Super Bowl.
As for Milton, there are two paths, one seemingly much more likely than the other. On one path, Milton could shock the NFL by pushing Dak Prescott out of the starting spot at some point in 2025. Then, armed with CeeDee Lamb on offense and Micah Parsons on defense, they get some momentum to get Milton his first playoff experience.
In 2026, Milton leads the Cowboys into the playoffs with a top seed and into the Super Bowl.
Of course, the other possibility would be that Prescott gets injured or otherwise benched down the stretch in 2026, allowing Milton to have a Nick Foles-like moment to get his already red-hot team into the Super Bowl.
The odds of this happening while sitting in 2025 are remote at best, but those looking for hope can cling to stories like Tom Brady, Kurt Warner and Brock Purdy as players who rose from the bottom to become national sensations.
