NFL analyst exposes truth behind Jim Irsay’s sudden death 99 days after Colts owner passed away at 65

Jim Irsay died on May 21 this year, aged 65. It was initially reported that the former Indianapolis Colts owner died in his sleep at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, California. However, three months after Irsay's death, Will Hobson of &quot;The Washington Post&quot; has raised some troubling questions about the ex-Colts owner's passing and his health in the months preceding it.According to the report, Irsay suffered three overdoses in the final five years of his life. The first overdose took place in February 2020 in Turks and Caicos, while the second happened in December 2023. The third overdose happened only 12 days after his second opioid overdose.After Irsay's last overdose, he was reportedly in a hospital for nearly four months. In that time, he had inflicted severe damage, which left him with severe mobility issues and, at times, unable to walk. The report also claimed that Irsay was under the care of Harry Haroutunian, a “‘luxury’ recovery doctor’” who prescribed his patient opioids, and eventually ketamine. Dr. Haroutunian signed Irsay's death certificate, which attributed his passing to cardiac arrest caused by acute pneumonia, with the two heart conditions as contributing factors. However, &quot;The Post&quot; reported there was no autopsy or toxicology testing. The publication also reported that Irsay and the Colts' team executives repeatedly misled the public about his relapse.The Colts won the Super Bowl in 2007 under Jim IrsayNFL: Former Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay - Source: GettyJim Irsay assumed sole ownership of the Indianapolis Colts in 1997. During his reign, the Colts posted an overall record of 257 wins and 194 losses and 1 tie.Irsay's Colts won the Super Bowl in 2007, when they beat the Chicago Bears in the big game. Indy also won 10 division titles and two AFC Championships under Irsay. The Colts have announced that they will induct Irsay into their Ring of Honor during their 2025 season-opening game against the Miami Dolphins on September 7.