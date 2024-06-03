NFL analyst expresses “ragdoll” concern with Tua Tagovailoa’s new look

Tua Tagovailoa turned heads when a video clip showed the Miami Dolphins' new look while standing with a fan. Most fans and analysts noted that the quarterback looked unrecognizable due to his skinnier frame, new haircut, and clean-shaven face.

Speaking on Monday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Mike Florio expressed concern with his weight loss leading to easier sacks for defenders.

"That doesn't look like 210, 215," Florio said. "To me, that looks like a guy that's lost a lot of weight and a guy that's going to have a hard time not getting thrown around like a ragdoll when football season starts." [24.6] PFT

Unsaid by Florio but also looming large over the Miami Dolphins quarterback is his history with injuries. While he managed to keep off the injury report for the most part last season, 2024 would mark only the second full season since he suffered a disputed number of concussions throughout the 2022 season.

Fans and Florio will hope that the quarterback can remain healthy through the 2024 season. However, since those injuries occurred, Tua Tagovailoa managed to upgrade his falling ability by studying martial arts, so the hope is that the quarterback might be able to spin out of sacks and otherwise dodge defenders better this season.

If no contact occurs, the quarterback's chances of injury are nearly zero. Of course, there is always the danger of a dreaded non-contact injury, but if both that and contact can be avoided, the quarterback's injury woes might be a thing of the past.

That said, there are no guarantees about what will happen in the 2024 season. That is why fans tune in, for better or worse.

Tua Tagovailoa enters make-or-break period for new look contract

Tua Tagovailoa at Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

To some, it feels like just yesterday that fans were calling for the Dolphins to "Tank for Tua." However, the quarterback is already heading into the final year of his rookie contract.

The Dolphins picked up Tagovailoa's fifth-year option and with no rookie quarterback selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, it appears that the team has an interest in continuing with the same quarterback.

However, with no new deal on the books yet, it falls on Tyreek Hill's quarterback to prove himself worthy of the biggest deal possible.

The Dolphins are in a potentially expensive bind, with Jaylen Waddle now paid and Tyreek Hill now having reason to pull for a raise.

Could Tua Tagovailoa be forced to wait another season and prove his worth once again? There remains plenty of time for the two parties to come to an agreement, but the clock is ticking.

