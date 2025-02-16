NFL Analyst feels Chiefs are pushing Travis Kelce out with “soft deadline” to decide his future

The Kansas City Chiefs need to make some decisions heading into the offseason. One of them is the future of tight end Travis Kelce, as he looked a step slower this season and has begun to create off-the-field wealth. OutKick's Chad Withrow was on "OutKick Hot Mic" on Sunday and discussed how he feels the Kansas City Chiefs are attempting to push out the future Pro Football Hall of Famer:

"The Chiefs have given Kelce a soft deadline of around March 14 to make a decision and inform the club. Why is March 14 important? Well, it's two days into NFL free agency, but also, his $11.5 million roster bonus actually hits the next day, on March 15. Now, I see a story like this, and I think: Is it really wise to push Travis Kelce into a decision or say anything like 'deadline' to a guy like that?"

Withrow questioned why the Chiefs would be putting a deadline on Kelce after all he has accomplished with the franchise.

"That's fifth all-time in tight end receiving yards, third all-time in receiving yards, fifth all-time in touchdowns, and third all-time in receptions," he said. "He's a surefire future Hall of Famer. He's done so much for your organization. He's won three Super Bowls. He's been a Chief throughout his career. Is that how you repay him? By forcing him into a quick decision or giving him a, quote-unquote, 'soft deadline'?"

Below is the full clip from the show:

Kelce finished the postseason with 13 catches on 18 targets for 175 yards (13.5 yards per reception), one touchdown reception and a pair of fumbles (one lost) in three games.

What should the Kansas City Chiefs do if Travis Kelce retires?

If the Kansas City Chiefs lose tight end Travis Kelce, they should improve their passing game. The wide receiver free agent market has been one of the best in the last few years as it has many quality wide receivers. Some players who make the most sense are Stefon Diggs, Chris Godwin, and Keenan Allen.

Of course, the Chiefs should improve their offensive line as the Kansas City Chiefs were dominated against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. The offense needs to improve to get back to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

