"I don't like it" - NFL analyst feels Deshaun Watson isn't worthy of record-setting Browns contract 

Since it was announced that Deshaun Watson would become a member of the Cleveland Browns, controversy has followed.

The Cleveland Browns traded for Watson and decided to sign him to a huge contract.

But some NFL analysts are questioning if Deshaun Watson is even worthy of his new contract.

Colin Cowherd slammed the Deshaun Watson deal on his podcast.

“Here's the issue with Deshaun Watson. It's a super expensive contract. So at some point, not this year, in the next three to four years, you have to pay the piper on this stuff. You're gonna have to probably move off a couple of expensive players. So I've said this with Dak, and I'll say it with Aaron Rodgers. You can kick this shit down the road. But when you pay Deshaun Watson to be the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. And in my opinion, he's not a top-five quarterback in the NFL. He's somewhere between eight and 12. But we haven't seen him play much, and we haven't seen him play well, mostly in the last two years. So I don't like the contract.”

Cowherd has also mentioned, like everyone else, that Watson may serve a long suspension by the NFL for the sexual assault allegations against him, and he hasn't played in awhile, so we don't know what he'll look like.

Is Deshaun Watson worth the money?

The issue for Deshaun Watson, outside of the sexual assault allegations, is that he is getting a huge contract, but is he worth it?

The Browns are about to pay a guy $230 million over a five or six-year period when he hasn't seen the field in over a year.

So, the Browns don't know exactly what they are getting in Watson. They are assuming he is the same guy he was back in 2020 when he was with the Texans.

But has anybody seen him workout recently, and can they say if he looks the same or better than he did two years ago?

We are guessing that the Browns were smart enough to send a scout to see how Watson looked before trading for him, but then again, they are the Browns.

It wouldn't be a shock to anyone if they didn't do a deep dive on Watson's health or vet him to see if he is the same quarterback he was a few years ago.

They better hope he is or they are going to be looking at one of the biggest mistakes to have ever been made in pro-football. All they have do is look up the Vikings' and Cowboys' trade back in the 90s, which led the Cowboys to being a dynasty.

The Cowboys traded running back Hershel Walker to the Vikings for several draft picks, which paid off for the Cowboys.

Browns fans better hope this trade doesn't make them the next Minnesota Vikings.

