NFL analyst flames Kirk Cousins amid Browns' rumored interest in $180,000,000 QB

With Deshaun Watson expected to miss most if not the entire 2025 NFL season, and owner Jimmy Haslam admitting that trading for him in the 2022 offseason was a mistake, the Cleveland Browns are looking to shake up their quarterback room.

Ad

They have already landed Kenny Pickett, whom they acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. However, they look to add another veteran signal-caller as the front office believes the roster has enough talent to embark on a deep run in the playoffs.

The Browns are reportedly interested in signing Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, which has left Chris Broussard unimpressed. On FS1's First Things First, the analyst said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I do think [Kirk Cousins] is a better option than Kenny Pickett. But when is the team, with all due respect to Kirk Cousins, had a nice career, when is the team ever been a contender with Kirk Cousins, even when he was at his best?" [From 0:10]

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Broussard argued that Cousins, who is signed to a four-year, $180 million deal, has never been a quarterback who can lead teams to deep playoff runs, even with terrific rosters, and brought up his latest postseason game to drive home his point.

"He's one in three in the playoffs," Broussard said. "He's made the playoffs four times in what, 11, 12, 13 years. His best season when they were 13 and four in Minnesota, they got beat by the wild card Giants and Daniel Jones, quarterback." [From 0:22]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Browns reportedly not picking Shedeur Sanders in 2025 NFL draft

The Browns could potentially land a starting quarterback through the draft. They have the second overall pick and with the Tennessee Titans expected to draft former Miami Hurricanes star Cam Ward, Cleveland has a free run at Shedeur Sanders.

However, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the former Colorado Buffaloes signal-caller is not on the team's wishlist. On his podcast, he said:

Ad

“It certainly feels like the Cleveland Browns are inclined to look elsewhere, aside from quarterback."

The Browns might try to steal the top pick from the Titans or select Ward if Tennessee decides not to draft a quarterback. However, both scenarios appear implausible at this point, leaving Cleveland with no choice but to hire a new signal-caller through a trade or free agency.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.