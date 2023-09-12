NFL analyst floats Matthew Stafford as potential trade option for New York Jets to hope for after tragic Aaron Rodgers injury

Aaron Rodgers has been ruled out of the AFC picture due to a severe Achilles injury. Fans are hopeful that, with the team already loaded for bear, the general manager does not simply punt on the position. Some expect the Jets to make another major move.

Speaking on Get Up, NFL analyst Dan Graziano opened the door to a potential move for Matthew Stafford.

Here's how he put it:

"Look, I mean, it's tough. Like the most to me, the most intriguing name, right, is Matthew Stafford, because we know that the Jets reached out to the Rams about Matthew Stafford early in the offseason before they knew they could get Aaron Rodgers and for whatever reason, it was a no go."

He continued, naming the biggest caveat:

"Whether it was Stafford didn't want to move or whether the Rams didn't want to move him. So could you revisit that? Yeah, but the Rams won their first game. They're 1-0. I mean, I don't know that they're going to be ready to trade you their quarterback."

What would it take for the Rams to consider trading Matthew Stafford to Aaron Rodgers-less Jets?

In other words, Jets fans should be hoping for the Los Angeles Rams to run into a brick wall in the coming weeks. At the same time, they'd need Zach Wilson to keep the team afloat but not look too good in the process. The trade deadline is on Halloween, the last day of October. As such, with the Rams already 1-0, they'll need to hit a wall quickly with their current quarterback.

If they go on a run and stay around .500 or better, a midseason starting quarterback trade seems quite unlikely. In essence, they'll need the team to have three wins or less in all likelihood. It also doesn't help that the team won on Sunday against 2022 playoff contender Seattle Seahawks and put up 30 points in the process without Cooper Kupp.

Cooper Kupp is due back before the trade deadline, meaning the team likely still hasn't hit their peak and they know it. Of course, in a year that already saw Aaron Rodgers' Achilles give out, anything is possible. At this point, however, the Jets are already in a position where they'll need some help to get into the postseason.

