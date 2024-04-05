NFL analyst foreshadows Deshaun Watson getting “Russell Wilson” treatment in near future

Both Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson were traded before the 2022 season.

Watson was traded from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns, and Wilson was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos.

Both quarterbacks were looking to flip their new franchises around but have failed to do so. After two seasons of mediocre play, the Broncos moved on from Wilson and released him.

The Browns have only gotten 12 games out of Watson in the last two years. He's thrown for 14 touchdowns, nine interceptions and 2,217 yards. He hasn't led the Browns to the playoffs, as he was hurt all last season.

ProFootballTalk analyst Mike Florio recently spoke about Watson and his situation on ProFootballTalk. He thinks Watson could get the same treatment as Wilson. Watson could get released, eat up a lot of his dead money, and get signed elsewhere with a new team if he underperforms this season.

"You know at some point miles you have to wonder whether they just say, Florio said. "And it would take a lot this year for them to get to that point. But after, if he has two more subpar years, I wouldn't be surprised if come year five, they do do the Russell Wilson thing and just say see you later."

"And he goes somewhere else. Makes the league minimum and the Browns pay him the difference. Just like the Broncos are going to pay Russell Wilson the difference between $1.21 million and $39 million fully guaranteed this year."

The Broncos took a $53 million cap hit this season upon releasing Wilson and will take on a $32 million hit in 2024. The Browns could do the same if they follow the Broncos and decide to release their quarterback before the contract expires. Watson is on a five-year $230 million fully guaranteed deal.

Is this year do-or-die for Deshaun Watson with the Cleveland Browns?

Deshaun Watson hasn't been a good quarterback for the Cleveland Browns the last two seasons.

After serving his 11-game suspension in 2022, Watson went 3-3, throwing for 1,102 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. This past season, he was injury-riddled with a shoulder injury and went 5-1 in his six games. But he didn't play that well on the field. He threw for 1,115 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions while completing 61.4 percent of passes.

Watson was the league's passing leader in 2020 and made three-straight Pro Bowls from 2018-2020.

If Watson can't return to that form in 2024, the Browns may move on from him.

