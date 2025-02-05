NFL analyst give eye-popping take on Cooper DeJean being ‘dark horse’ for Super Bowl MVP

The Super Bowl is where heroes emerge, many of whom may be unlikely and unknown faces.

For NFL analyst Craig Carton, the unsung hero on Sunday in New Orleans could be Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean. On Wednesday’s edition of "Breakfast Ball," the host said Philly’s second-round selection in 2024 is a player to watch and could take home Super Bowl MVP honors.

“I’m taking Cooper Dejean as my dark horse," Carton said. "He’s going to have a couple of picks: a sack, a forced fumble, and a recovered fumble. I like Cooper Dejean."

DeJean was in the headlines last week after several Eagles players attended an NBA game between the Philadelphia 76ers and LA Lakes. Lakers star LeBron James greeted them before the game but forgot about DeJean.

That led to Skip Bayless posting on X on Thursday.

“Hey, LeBron, you should get to know who Cooper DeJean is. You greeted several of his Eagles teammates who were in the front row last night at the Lakers at Sixers game BUT YOU IGNORED COOPER DEJEAN. Surely not on purpose. He can ball, Bron!” Bayless tweeted.

Nick Sirianni rarely used DeJean in defensive schemes during the regular season, although he has been a solid depth piece in their postseason run. He made nine solo tackles and 15 in total in their three postseason games while defending three passes. In 2024, he had three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

Cooper Jean’s journey is similar to another Super Bowl hero

Names like Chris Matthews, Malcolm Butler, David Tyree and Mecole Hardman were relatively unknown players who made their marks in the biggest game of the NFL season.

Cooer DeJean’s journey parallels Butler’s heading into the 2015 Super Bowl. Butler was rarely utilized by former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick in his rookie campaign and only entered the championship game versus the Seattle Seahawks in the third quarter.

With the Seahawks driving on the 1-yard-line, Butler made what many consider the biggest play in Super Bowl history, intercepting Russell Wilson on the goal line on a pass intended for Ricardo Lockette to give the Pats the victory.

It was the first interception of Butler’s NFL career and DeJean hasn’t had one yet. The 2014 Super Bowl-winning season for New England was Butler’s first in the NFL, just like this year is for DeJean.

Butler’s pick came on Feb. 1, 2015, which will be exactly a year and a week to the day when DeJean plays in the big game for the first time. Don’t be surprised if lightning strikes twice on Sunday.

