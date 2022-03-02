"Stay off of social media" - NFL analyst urges Kyler Murray to focus on his game and not other distractions 

ESPN analyst Sam Acho gave Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray some advice on the ESPN show First Take. The former NFL linebacker urged the Cardinals quarterback to steer clear of social media and focus on himself.

“Kyler Murray needs to focus on him," Acho said. "And what that means is focusing on him getting better right now. Let your agent do their job, which is great. Let him make his statements. Let him do his thing. Let him negotiate. Right, you have two Pro Bowls. So that means to in your first three years, you’re going to get a bonus extra if you do get that fifth-year option, right? That's number one.

"Number two, on the field we need to improve one way or another. You have veterans you can learn from right? Guys like Colt McCoy, who the Cardinals brought in to help teach guys, mentor, whatever you want to call it Kyler Murray. That’s one piece. Obviously, staying healthy, we got to figure that out as well. But if I’m advising Kyler, if I’m talking to Kyler, I'm saying stay off of the social media, let your agent do their job, and you do your job, which is to find ways to help your team win football games.”

Murray cleared his Instagram of anything remotely linked to the Cardinals organization.

Arizona owner Michael Bidwill came out in support of his franchise signal-caller amid the reported riff.

"There are positive conversations that are going in the right direction," Bidwill said. "We know we have to get better. I know Kyler put out the statement, 'love me or hate me ... I'm going to get better.' Well, put me in the category that I love him, and I know he's going to get better."

Will Kyler Murray get a contract extension with Arizona?

San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals

The 24-year-old is heading into the last year of his rookie contract, but the Cardinals have until May 2 to pick up his fifth-year option in that contract. Yet, the quarterback is also allowed to work out a new deal given that he played his third season in 2021.

NFL Rumors @nflrums

@AdamSchefter

#RedSea #AZCardinals Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray appears to want to remain Arizona’s QB as long as the team makes his contract extension a priority, per Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray appears to want to remain Arizona’s QB as long as the team makes his contract extension a priority, per @AdamSchefter #RedSea #AZCardinals

As of now, he’s on track to earn a base salary of $965,000 this year. But with a $4.5 million roster bonus that's completely guaranteed on the fifth day of the league year, Murray will take home around $5.4 million.

Kyle Odegard @Kyle_Odegard The Cardinals received Kyler Murray's contract extension proposal about a week-and-a-half ago and have yet to counter, source said. The Cardinals received Kyler Murray's contract extension proposal about a week-and-a-half ago and have yet to counter, source said.

Should the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback desire a new contract prior to his fourth season in the league, he'll have a recent case to refer to. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen got a six-year contract worth $258 million in August last year before entering his fourth season.

That being said, will Arizona lock up the 2019 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year this offseason? We’ll see how it all unfolds.

Edited by Piyush Bisht

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Cardinals give Murray a contract extension this offseason? Yes No 0 votes so far