Patrick Mahomes' family seems to blow out the quarterback regarding how much hate one can accrue. However, the Chiefs quarterback got a rare slap on the wrist for what he did on the football field in his preseason debut.

Speaking on Good Morning Football, NFL analyst Kyle Brandt ultimately capitulated on his criticism, but it sounded more like a dissenting opinion than a full-on endorsement. In Brandt's mind, by essentially choosing to run, the quarterback also took on the added risk of injury. Here's how he put it:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's worth pointing out Mahomes' record in Week 1 is five and bleeping zero. He shows up ready. He does not lose Week 1 games. He's sharp. Is that a risk? Hell yes. Last week, in some ridiculous game, he was running. I'm like, 'Pat, you're the league, buddy. We need you. There's no one we can afford to lose.'"

Expand Tweet

He went on, resentfully throwing his hands up:

"So the elephant in the room is yeah, of course there's an injury risk, but they have a system there. It ends in Super Bowls and parades and showing up at the NFL Draft with the Lombardi Trophy. Go ahead. Want to play in all four quarters plus overtime? It's your world. I'm just going to be nervous as hell."

Patrick Mahomes prepares for a potential final appearance in NFL preseason

Patrick Mahomes at Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp

At one point, only a few teams would skip the preseason for their starters. Now, more players seem to cut it to get extra rest. However, Patrick Mahomes was well involved last week in his first preseason game of the year.

Despite having doubts about his availability to finish the postseason raged, he was right back out there and risking it all to show up against Derek Carr's New Orleans Saints. He looked good in his limited action, going 2-for-2 with just 15 passing yards.

Many expect him to get back on the gridiron in Week 2, which has become pegged as the most used game of the preseason for starters. When Week 3 rolls around, it becomes more about learning who will make the final 53-man roster.