Russell Wilson took on a mountain of criticism in 2022 as the hyped-up savior for the Denver Broncos struggled all season long. However, the fever pitch of jokes and insults appears to be much tapering off in 2023.

Speaking on Get Up, the quarterback even got praised for his efforts through five games by NFL analyst Kimberly A. Martin. Here's how she put it:

"[00:00:21] I hate what he says at the podium, but in fairness to him, if you put his numbers next to Patrick Mahomes, they are pretty similar and he has less interceptions than Mahomes does right now. So I think credit to Russ because the bigger problem is not his podium speak, it is the entire team, the defense in particular. So Russ is doing a good enough job."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Russell Wilson statistically defeats Patrick Mahomes in back-to-back showdowns against Jets

Russell Wilson at Broncos-Bears Press Conference

While the Broncos quarterback has yet to defeat Patrick Mahomes in a conventional fashion on the gridiron, he already has a couple of wins over him. Wilson has thrown more touchdowns and fewer interceptions so far through five games than the Chiefs quarterback.

Despite not having a bonafide superstar to throw to like Travis Kelce, Wilson has thrown for 11 touchdowns and two interceptions. Meanwhile, Mahomes has thrown for 10 touchdowns and four interceptions with Kelce.

Both quarterbacks faced the Jets in back-to-back weeks. In Week 4, Patrick Mahomes threw for one touchdown and two interceptions. Meanwhile, in Week 5, Russell Wilson threw for two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Of course, some will be quick to point out that the Jets' defense was more banged up heading into the Week 5 matchup, but those naysayers won't have to wait long to get a look at the two on the same gridiron. The Chiefs and Broncos square off on Thursday Night Football in Week 6.

Broncos fans hope that an improved Russell Wilson and an experienced Chiefs opponent in defensive coordinator Vance Joseph can muster some sort of defensive stance in the game. If not, the last-ranked defense in points and yards could be in for a world of hurt in primetime against the Super Bowl champions.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit Get Up and H/T Sportskeeda.