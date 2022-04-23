“Young and stupid” - NFL analyst goes after Kyler Murray amid tumultuous offseason

Kyler Murray was chosen by the Arizona Cardinals with the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft to be the man to steer the franchise's offense for the years to come. Coming out of college, the former Sooners quarterback had a lot of doubters given his size.

Standing at just 5'10, many questioned whether or not even in the age of leaner, more mobile quarterbacks Murray would be able to hold his own in the NFL. The quarterback, though, was quick to prove them wrong.

I know everyone is talking about this DeAndre Hopkins catch....BUT let's talk about this Kyler Murray throw. On the run. Twisting and turning. Perfect toss.

Since winning the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year award, the quarterback has earned two Pro Bowl nods in as many seasons. But with his rookie contract now running out, the Cardinals star took to social media to share his frustrations. A move, frowned upon by many.

NFL analyst Max Kellerman, while appearing on KJM, echoed some of the same feelings and called out the player's "immaturity":

"All young people are stupid. It's amazing when they're not right. They're immature the whole thing like I get that. But on the other hand... Think of how bad it has to be behind the scenes?"

The analyst, though, didn't stop there and even went on to bring up talks about the quarterback's durability:

“He is small. He does wear down. We've seen this now in multiple seasons. They were undefeated early in the first half of last season and then they were hit and he wore down. So that's an issue."

Kyler Murray claims he isn't leaving Cardinals

While no concrete deal has been agreed upon to keep Kyler Murray in Arizona, the two parties recently came out and made it clear that there is no way a split is on the cards.

Cardinals legend Patrick Peterson could see K1 playing elsewhere: "No disrespect to the Arizona Cardinals, I feel like they don't put the team in a position to be successful year after year... And Kyler Murray's not gonna sit around and wait for that."



- Cardinals legend Patrick Peterson could see K1 playing elsewhere

I wanna win Super Bowls with the Cardinals, AZ is home.

Even Cardinals GM Steve Keim made it clear that there was zero chance the quarterback was going to be traded in the offseason.

Asked GM Steve Keim about possibility of trading Kyler Murray: "Zero chance" was the answer

Despite Murray's trailblazing start to life in the NFL, the quarterback is yet to replicate that success in the postseason. The quarterback guided the Cardinals to their first playoff game since 2015 only to lose to eventual Super Bowl winners LA Rams in the Wild Card Round.

The quarterback, too, had a game to forget, throwing two interceptions for just 137 passing yards. With a year left on his current deal, maybe a deep playoff run would prompt the franchise to finally invest in their quarterback for the future.

