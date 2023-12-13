Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has teed off on several quarterbacks, including Dak Prescott. With a clip in which the 2015 NFL MVP says that Prescott, Brock Purdy and others are "game managers" not "game changers," now circulating, a lot of people are riled up.

Newton had a great career, winning MVP and leading Carolina to the Super Bowl, and was a game-changer in every sense of the word. But there are a host of people who aren't happy with his comments on Prescott, and one who took issue with that was Jason McIntyre on "The Herd."

With Prescott playing the best in his career right now, many can't find a fault in his game ... except for Cam Newton. McIntyre took aim at Newton and compared the careers of Newotn and Prescott.

“Cam Newton is 34 years old and out of the league," McIntyre said. "He's watching a lot of older guys play quarterback, and I think he's a little bit salty. Cam Newton, you had a worse career than Dak Prescott. Dak Prescott has had a better NFL career than Cam Newton. ... Dak is going to be in the league for at least another six to seven years, health pending, as he is going to age gracefully in this league.

"And you'll know how to hold a clipboard and be a backup as opposed to being a showstopper like Cam Newton was, and that's fine. Newton was a star. Was he a great quarterback? His peak was outstanding. His peak was tremendous. But if you look at Dak Prescott's career, he's had a better career more consistent than Cam Newton, and, you know, you're not really great until you're consistent."

Dak Prescott and Cowboys are white-hot

Philadelphia Eagles versus Dallas Cowboys

With the 33-13 beatdown of the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dallas took control of the NFC East as Dak Prescott and the offense has gotten rolling of late.

Since the Week 5, 42-10 debacle against the San Francisco 49ers, the Cowboys with Prescott have been superb.

In leading Dallas to seven wins in the last eight games, Prescott has averaged 305 passing yards per game (2,444 total), with 23 passing touchdowns, just two interceptions and a rating of 118.5.

That doesn't scream game manager, does it?

Such has been Prescott's form that he has skyrocketed to the top of the MVP conversation, but with tough games coming up against the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions, he can either solidify his MVP standing or make it less so.

But is Prescott just a game manager as Newton described him? We will leave that up to you.